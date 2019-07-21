Liverpool vs. Sevilla: Live Stream, TV Schedule, Preview and Predictions

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool continue their preparations for the new campaign by facing Sevilla in a preseason friendly at Boston's Fenway Park on Sunday.

The Reds' tour of the U.S. began with a 3-2 defeat to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund at Notre Dame on Friday. This is another opportunity for Jurgen Klopp to give valuable minutes to some of the notable fringe players in his squad, including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harry Wilson and Nathaniel Clyne.

Meanwhile, Sevilla are much-changed after the return of bargain-hunting recruitment specialist Monchi. The sporting director has already added 10 new faces, including Luuk de Jong, Joan Jordan, Lucas Ocampos and the excellent Munas Dabbur in attack.

Date: Sunday, July 21

Time: 11 p.m. BST, 6 p.m. ET

TV Info: LFCTV, TNT

Live Stream: LFCTV GO

Oxlade-Chamberlain and Wilson Will Continue to Impress

Wilson, who is coming off a prolific loan spell with Championship outfit Derby County, was on the scoresheet against Dortmund. Still just 22, Wilson has the pace, perceptive movement and coolness in front of goal to eventually make the grade for Liverpool.

Although he's rarely likely to start ahead of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino or Mohamed Salah, Wilson would provide excellent cover for arguably the best front three in Europe.

Another youngster catching the eye is Ryan Kent. The 22-year-old is another technically gifted forward with the guile to provide magic in the final third:

Klopp will also be keen for more-established players to make their mark, including Oxlade-Chamberlain. Injuries have been a problem for the former Arsenal man since he moved to Anfield in 2017, but the England international can be a dynamic presence in central midfield when fit.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was a bundle of energy against Dortmund and is steadily regaining some of the physical power lost during a lengthy layoff with a knee injury suffered in April 2018.

Skipper Jordan Henderson has dubbed Chamberlain's return to fitness as "like a new signing for us," according to Peter Harris of the Liverpool Echo. Meanwhile, Henderson's fellow midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has talked up the return of forward Rhian Brewster, per Sky Sports News: "We all know what his (Brewster's) qualities are, he is a good player."

Brewster was laid low by ankle injuries last season but has already been making am impact during preseason, after scoring from the penalty spot against Dortmund:

Aside from fielding youngsters, Klopp may rue not being able to hand a start to Adam Lallana, after the oft-injured playmaker missed the trip to Notre Dame:

Klopp recently spoke about Lallana's best position, per Chris Shaw of the club's official website: "Outstanding players, you always try to find the best position on the pitch and in some games it’s possible the best position for Adam Lallana is the No.6. It must be a very dominant game, by the way, but he can play that."

New Signings to Make Early Impact for Sevilla

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has ample options up top to undermine a Liverpool defence made to look vulnerable by Dortmund. De Jong is a skilled target man who can link well with others, while former RB Salzburg striker Dabbur has the pace and timing to spin in behind at will.

Lopetegui will be keen to test out the new signings, including a face familiar to Liverpool, ex-Manchester City holding player Fernando. He'll be a minder for Jordan, a €14 million bargain from Eibar:

With this many skilled attackers available to both managers it's reasonable to expect another preseason goal-fest for Liverpool, one the Reds should just about edge.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-2 Sevilla