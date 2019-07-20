Finn Balor Is Ideal First Opponent for Bray Wyatt's WWE Return

Courtesy of WWE.com

When Bray Wyatt returned to Raw Monday night and attacked Finn Balor, the impact of the moment created a genuine buzz among the WWE Universe.

Balor is the ideal first opponent for Wyatt’s Fiend.

In 2017, Balor and Wyatt squared off for the first time at SummerSlam, with The Demon coming out on top. This time around, Balor should be the Superstar taking the loss and cementing Wyatt’s status as a top star following his epic return to WWE programming.

With Balor taking several losses recently against Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura, another defeat at the hands of Wyatt wouldn’t hurt him. Add in the fact that Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Balor is scheduled to take two months off, and it makes perfect sense to let him put over Wyatt and his new character.

The Firefly Funhouse segments have been the highlight of Raw each week they aired and built legitimate momentum and excitement for Wyatt’s return. When he finally showed up on Raw as The Fiend, wrestling fans became excited about the direction of the character.

To build on the buzz around the new character, not only must Wyatt beat Balor at SummerSlam in Toronto, but he should also dominate the former Universal champion thoroughly and be the on-screen reason the popular Superstar is on the shelf for months.

The victory would help Wyatt build in-ring momentum and Balor taking the loss will give a storyline reason to return with a vengeance against The Fiend, possibly culminating with a match at WrestleMania.

The WWE Universe would be all-in for The Demon vs. The Fiend.

As for Wyatt, the credibility earned by beating Balor would help casual fans embrace him as a top star again in WWE. Wyatt is a former WWE champion and will be catapulted into top storylines almost immediately.

For the fans to take him seriously, Wyatt has to be portrayed as one of the most dangerous men in wrestling.

From a storyline perspective, Wyatt’s interactions with Balor could also indicate he has a split personality, with the Firefly Funhouse version of Wyatt returning to Raw in the weeks leading to SummerSlam and acting like he has no idea The Fiend attacked Balor.

Just like Balor brings out The Demon when needed, Wyatt should be using The Fiend to do his evil bidding.

In addition to the storyline possibilities, the marketing opportunities for Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse and The Fiend will make him one of the most popular Superstars in the company, just as The Demon did for Balor.

