WWE's Braun Strowman Eats 6 Pounds of Food in 10 Minutes During Challenge

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman ate an incredible six pounds of food in just 10 minutes during a challenge with the Orlando Food Guys at Jimmy Hula's in Winter Park, Florida, on Thursday.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Strowman posted videos of the challenge on his Instagram story. Fellow WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley also took part.

Strowman was tasked with eating two burritos, five tacos, two orders of loaded fries and a triple cheeseburger. Once the 10 minutes were up, Strowman had barely any food left in front of him.

After scanning the rest of the competitors' plates, it is fair to say that The Monster Among Men won by a wide margin.

At 6'8" and 340 pounds, it is easy to see how Strowman managed to put away so much food in so little time.

If professional wrestling doesn't work out for the 35-year-old Superstar, perhaps he could have a future in competitive eating as an opponent for Joey Chestnut in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

