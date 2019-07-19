Anthony Davis Calls Chicago 'The Mecca of Basketball' Fresh off Lakers Trade

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis called his hometown of Chicago the "Mecca of basketball" on Friday.

Tony Gill of 670 The Score provided Davis' complete comments on the city's love of the sport:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.