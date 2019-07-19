Anthony Davis Calls Chicago 'The Mecca of Basketball' Fresh off Lakers Trade

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2019

EL SEGUNDO, CA - JULY 13 : Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the media during a press conference on July 13, 2019 at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis called his hometown of Chicago the "Mecca of basketball" on Friday.

Tony Gill of 670 The Score provided Davis' complete comments on the city's love of the sport:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    New NBA Power Rankings 📈📉

    We ranked all 30 teams after an absurd summer.

    Who should be higher? Who should be lower? Hit us in the comments ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings 📈📉

    We ranked all 30 teams after an absurd summer. Who should be higher? Who should be lower? Hit us in the comments ⬇️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Withdraws from Team USA

    James Harden not playing with USA Basketball to prepare for new-look Rockets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Withdraws from Team USA

    James Harden not playing with USA Basketball to prepare for new-look Rockets

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Have Lakers Surrounded LeBron, AD with Enough Shooting?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Have Lakers Surrounded LeBron, AD with Enough Shooting?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Stars Who Will Be on Trade Watch Next Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Stars Who Will Be on Trade Watch Next Season

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report