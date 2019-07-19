Antonio Conte Talks Inter's Interest in Romelu Lukaku, Mauro Icardi Exit

Suhaimi Abdullah/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has said Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku can be an "important player" for his club, insisting Mauro Icardi is still headed for the San Siro exit.

The Nerazzurri will face United at Singapore's National Stadium on Saturday to kick off their 2019 International Champions Cup involvement. Conte spoke to reporters and was up front about his longstanding admiration for Lukaku, via the Press Association's Simon Peach:

The 49-year-old said:

"I think 'frustrated' is a big word. And Lukaku is a United player and this is the reality. You know I like this player. In the past when I was Chelsea's coach (2016-2018) I tried to bring him to Chelsea.

"As I said before, I like this player and consider him an important player for us to have a good improvement but at the same there is a transfer market.

"We know very well which is our situation in this moment and we will see what happens but for now Lukaku is a United player."

Lukaku joined the Red Devils from Everton in 2017 for a £79 million sum, but Sky Sports reported Inter are some way from matching that fee as United look to recoup as much of their investment as possible.

The Belgium international has been ruled out of Saturday's friendly due to a knock, giving the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial another chance to impress up front for United.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was straight to the point when asked about Lukaku's unavailability to face Inter, via the Manchester Evening News:

Icardi's situation developed quickly after Conte was confirmed as the new Inter manager following Luciano Spalletti's sacking. He and his agent (and wife), Wanda Nara, have been locked in a contract dispute with the club for some months and now appear to be headed for the exit.

The manager remained steadfast on his initial judgement of the former club captain and said: "The situation is very clear, the club was very clear that Icardi is out of Inter's project. This is the reality."

Lautaro Martinez is yet to return for Inter after he represented Argentina at the 2019 Copa America, leaving Inter relying on youth and reserve options to lead their line in a 2-1 friendly win over Lugano on Sunday.

Conte made it known he wasn't pleased to be entering another pre-season fixture with no fit senior striker available, per Paul Hirst of The Times:

Sky Sports News reported the Nerazzurri would be willing to offer Lukaku a five-year deal worth £41 million if he signs, and reporter David Reed laid out the current landscape at Inter:

The transfer could hinge on Icardi leaving the club before they can afford to splurge so heavily on Lukaku, who certainly appears to be high in the plans of Conte.