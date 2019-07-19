Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Manchester United Still Working to Add 1-2 Transfers

ROSLAN RAHMAN/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Manchester United are working on "one or two" more transfers before the summer window closes, adding he's prepared to leave the club's pre-season tour if it aids a deal.

United have signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, both 21, already this summer, but Solskjaer told reporters the club is working to complete further additions:

“As I've said and answered a few times, we're working on one or two cases. But obviously my objective now when I'm here is we've got to get ready for the games and training sessions.

“And if I've got to travel somewhere I will. And you won't be able to ask me.

“We're working on putting a squad together that can compete. Of course we have some youngsters but we have loads of players that can play and loads of ways we can play.”

Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia each left Old Trafford when their contracts expired at the end of June, while the futures of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku remain unclear, per the Guardian's Daniel Harris.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League last season and are hoping to break back into the top four at a minimum this term. Solskjaer recently spoke to BBC Sport and illustrated his optimism ahead of his first full season in charge of the club:

His side will face Inter Milan in Singapore on Saturday to begin their 2019 International Champions Cup campaign. They'll meet Tottenham Hotspur in Shanghai, China, on Thursday before seeing out the remainder of their pre-season tour in Europe.

United have made numerous additions to their centre-back corps in recent years and have been linked with Leicester City star Harry Maguire. However, ESPN's Mark Ogden wrote the Red Devils are "miles away" from matching Leicester's valuation of £80 million, a world-record fee for a defender.

Solskjaer previously stressed how important it was for the club to get value for money while recruiting, per the Telegraph's James Ducker:

Bruno Fernandes of Sporting CP and Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff are two other names who have been frequently linked with United this summer, per Football 365.

While United fans will be pleased to hear there are deals potentially in the pipeline, some will hope Solskjaer is under-playing his hand when he says "one or two" new players could be on the way.

The club got off to a positive start after the Norwegian replaced Jose Mourinho, but United's calamitous end to the season proved how far the current squad sits off the Premier League elite.

New faces are already impressing, however, after Wan-Bissaka got his first assist for the club in their recent 4-0 friendly win over Leeds United, setting 17-year-old Mason Greenwood up for his maiden United goal:

Solskjaer hopes to succeed where recent United managers have failed by getting their transfer recruitment spot on this summer, looking to restore the club to its former status with the help of the right signings.