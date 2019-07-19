Jets' No. 3 Pick Quinnen Williams Hasn't Signed Rookie Contract, May Not Report

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2019

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - JUNE 04: Quinnen Williams #95 of the New York Jets performing drills during mandatory minicamp at The Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 4, 2019 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York Jets rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams remains unsigned and wasn't on his expected flight to join the team Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The No. 3 overall pick may not report to training camp with his teammates.

New York begins training camp for rookies Friday, while veterans are expected to show up next Wednesday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Several teams haven't signed their top players yet.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, there were eight drafted players still unsigned as of Thursday. Five were first-round picks, and four were taken within the top six selections, including San Francisco 49ers No. 2 pick Nick Bosa.

Williams was the No. 1 overall player on Bleacher Report's Matt Miller's big board before the draft, and he's expected to play a major role on a Jets defense that ranked 29th in points allowed per game last season (27.6).

Pro Football Focus noted the following:

The 6'3", 303-pounder showed out for Alabama last season while recording 19.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

