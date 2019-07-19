Unai Emery Suggests Arsenal Captain Laurent Koscielny Could Leave This Summer

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has suggested captain Laurent Koscielny could be set to leave the club amid an ongoing contract dispute that saw him miss their pre-season tour of the United States.

Koscielny, 33, has less than one year remaining on his Arsenal contract and is yet to come to an agreement over an extension.

Sky Sports News reported the defender wants to be permitted to return to his native France. Emery told reporters Koscielny could be the latest experienced squad figure to head for the exit this summer as he looks for new leaders:

"Last year (Granit) Xhaka, Mesut (Ozil) and Nacho (Monreal) were working as captains. But after Aaron Ramsey and Petr Cech left⁠—and possibly Laurent Koscielny⁠—I will want more.

"An English player who grew up in our academy can understand the English spirit and Arsenal values.

"We lost some players with big experience and a long time in England and Arsenal like Cech and Ramsey. We lost Koscielny too. They started one day being captain, when they were young."

Veteran goalkeeper Cech, 37, retired to become Chelsea's new technical director, while 28-year-old Aaron Ramsey recently joined Juventus on a free after his contract expired.

Emery previously addressed Koscielny's refusal to join the pre-season tour and said the player's first choice at the moment is to leave the Emirates Stadium, via Goal:

Arsenal face Fiorentina at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday. The Gunners struck late to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 in their 2019 International Champions Cup opener, while Fiorentina are level at the table summit after they beat Guadalajara by the same scoreline on Tuesday.

Koscielny's priorities appear clear following his refusal to join his squad on tour. Sportswriter Dale O'Donnell drew parallels between his assessment of the player's situation and the club as a whole, noting the saga has tarnished his standing in north London:

The Mirror's John Cross wrote Koscielny is even seeking legal advice against Arsenal. It's understood the club wants to extend the Frenchman's contract with the guarantee he can leave for free next summer.

However, the centre-back is alleged to be upset the new agreement may see him earn around half of his current £100,000-per-week wage, though the club are adamant he could stand to earn even more.

Emery was caught short in defence for periods of last season. Shkodran Mustafi attracted frequent criticism, while Rob Holding's absence and other injuries meant Granit Xhaka was fashioned into a makeshift centre-back at times.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell recommended Koscielny be sold following recent developments:

Having joined from Lorient in 2010, Koscielny is one year short of reaching a decade of service at Arsenal, but the friction between captain and club suggests he may not reach the milestone.