Matthijs de Ligt: Cristiano Ronaldo Had No Influence on Juventus Transfer

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

Matthijs de Ligt has said Cristiano Ronaldo "didn't make the difference" in his decision to join Juventus from Ajax this summer after the Portuguese encouraged him to move to Turin.

The Netherlands defender spoke to reporters at his unveiling as a Juventus player, confirming he met Ronaldo after the inaugural UEFA Nations League final but his choice was already made by that point:

"After the Nations League final I was already sure that I wanted to join Juventus, but it was still a big compliment to have Cristiano ask me to join here but it didn't make the difference.

"I came here because Italy is one of the most traditional countries for defenders. Juventus is a great forwards step for me.

"I spoke to [Maurizio] Sarri on the phone before coming just to get to know each other. He was one of the reasons that I wanted to join here, I've heard a lot of good things about him and I like his footballing philosophy and how he prepares his defence."

The Bianconeri confirmed De Ligt's €75 million (£67.4 million) signing on Thursday, with the player penning a five-year contract at the Allianz Stadium.

Football writer Adam Digby provided more quotes from the press conference, suggesting manager Maurizio Sarri may have had influence where Ronaldo did not:

De Ligt, 19, referred to a photograph of him in a Juventus shirt as a child: "The photo of me in a Juventus shirt was taken when I was about six or seven. At that time Fabio Cannavaro was a defender that I admired. I always had a good feeling about Juventus, and I've always been a fan."

Goncalo Guedes scored the only goal in the 2019 Nations League final as hosts Portugal beat the Netherlands at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto in June.

Ronaldo, 34, is contracted at Juventus until the summer of 2022, and the level of prestige he brings wherever he plays is sure to have had some hand in convincing De Ligt he can win major trophies in Turin.

Juve have been crowned Serie A champions for the past eight seasons, finishing as UEFA Champions League runners-up twice during that spell and reaching the quarter-finals on three other occasions.

The Italian titans have employed a new approach to their recruitment, it seems, in attempting to break that European duck:

De Ligt will endeavour to deliver the club their first Champions League crown since 1996, having been a prominent player in Ajax's journey to the semi-finals last season.

Netherlands and former Ajax team-mate Frenkie de Jong joined Barcelona this summer and recently said he'd like to reunite in Catalonia, but Juventus ended up winning the race for his signature.

De Ligt will replace retiring Andrea Barzagli, 38, while 32-year-old Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini—35 in August—will need long-term replacements in the foreseeable future, which the Netherlands international can help provide.