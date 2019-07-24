Alexa Bliss and the Best Options for a Heel or Face Turn on WWE Raw, SmackDown

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Anything can happen in WWE at any moment, as the company is seemingly in a constant state of flux, adapting to new storylines, pop culture references, changes in direction, injuries and more.

With Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff set to be in charge of Raw and SmackDown as executive directors, it can be assumed there will be some significant creative changes to go along with all the tweaks and alterations they plan on making to improve the show.

One of those will inevitably be Superstars turning heel or face to either breathe new life into their careers, test out new characters and free them up for new opponents and feuds.

The vast majority of wrestlers in WWE are exactly what they need to be in terms of heel or face alignments, even if there isn't enough quality writing and direction to maximize their potential. But there are others who could benefit from a switch to freshen things up.

Let's take a look at a handful of Superstars on Raw and SmackDown who should turn face or heel in the coming weeks.