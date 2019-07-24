Alexa Bliss and the Best Options for a Heel or Face Turn on WWE Raw, SmackDown

Alexa Bliss and the Best Options for a Heel or Face Turn on WWE Raw, SmackDownJuly 24, 2019
Anything can happen in WWE at any moment, as the company is seemingly in a constant state of flux, adapting to new storylines, pop culture references, changes in direction, injuries and more.
With Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff set to be in charge of Raw and SmackDown as executive directors, it can be assumed there will be some significant creative changes to go along with all the tweaks and alterations they plan on making to improve the show.
One of those will inevitably be Superstars turning heel or face to either breathe new life into their careers, test out new characters and free them up for new opponents and feuds.
The vast majority of wrestlers in WWE are exactly what they need to be in terms of heel or face alignments, even if there isn't enough quality writing and direction to maximize their potential. But there are others who could benefit from a switch to freshen things up.
Let's take a look at a handful of Superstars on Raw and SmackDown who should turn face or heel in the coming weeks.
Sasha Banks Should Turn Heel
What brought Sasha Banks to the table was her heel persona in NXT, where she crafted the identity of The Boss—an arrogant, cocky woman who had a lot to say but also the talent to back up her words.
Her amazing work against Bayley was the start of fans warming to her out of respect for her part in the advancement of the women's division, and eventually she became a babyface along with the rest of the Four Horsewomen.
WWE has teased a return to a heel character for Banks multiple times over the years, but it never manifested itself. The pairing of The Boss 'n' Hug Connection must have been too hard to pass up, so Banks and Bayley have stayed together all this time.
To prevent her from doing the same thing again, or possibly even playing second-fiddle to Bayley as nothing but her supportive friend who gets beaten up to put over the champion's next challenger, Banks needs to return to WWE as a heel.
She could be written as having taken time off to get away from the toxic WWE Universe, similar to how Sami Zayn's character operates. Maybe she blames Bayley for the loss of the women's tag titles at WrestleMania 35. Perhaps she's just burned out from trying to be nice to everyone and that isn't in her nature.
Whatever the reason, The Boss should step up as a top heel to feud with not just Bayley, but also Ember Moon, Natalya and others, with the real money match down the line being a program with Becky Lynch, possibly at WrestleMania 36.
If Banks returns as a babyface, she'll be stuck in the same rut she's been since joining the main roster.
Rusev and Lana Should Turn Babyface
WWE dropped the ball with how over the Rusev Day slogan was and didn't turn The Bulgarian Brute babyface until months after the trigger should have been pulled, and within relatively no time, he was back to being a heel again.
And what did that accomplish for Rusev and Lana? They aligned with Shinsuke Nakamura and had a series of pointless tag team matches that amounted to nothing but losses and a lack of screen time.
The team with Nakamura appears to be done, and WWE could use every bit of fan investment right now to boost ratings, so there's no drawback to having Rusev and Lana be two characters who can be cheered again.
This might also keep them happy enough to stick with WWE for a while longer, rather than jump ship to a place like All Elite Wrestling where they might have more freedom to explore different character options other than Rusev being a villain and Lana standing by his side, yelling for him to crush his opponents.
Sin Cara Should Turn Heel
While the Sin Cara character was originally meant to be the next Rey Mysterio, things never quite panned out, even with two different people under the mask.
Lately, it's hard to even remember he's on the roster, as he's largely been missing in action for the past bunch of years, spending time on the injured list or in losing efforts on house shows.
If being a babyface isn't getting him over, he has nothing to lose, so being a heel could revitalize his career by simply being something different.
Right now, there are no masked heels in WWE. All three members of Lucha House Party, as well as Ligero from NXT UK and Mysterio, are as babyface as a Superstar can get. So if Sin Cara were a villain, he would be more than just another luchador lost in the shuffle.
The man under the mask used to portray the Hunico character and did a fine job as a heel, so switching it up and trying to bring back elements of the evil black-suited Sin Cara would at least be an attempt at salvaging his career.
Authors of Pain Should Turn Babyface
Outside of a short stint during their NXT run, Akam and Rezar have always been heels because they're giant hulks who are easy to book as beasts, rather than to give any kind of heroic nuance to.
Even when they were playing the babyface part against The Undisputed Era and Sanity, they were mostly only the heroes of the story because the other two factions were worse.
But it's safe to say The Authors of Pain haven't had the best run on the main roster since their graduation from NXT. Their push was halted and they lost so much momentum that when they finally won the tag titles, there was nothing for them to do.
Within a month, they dropped the belts to Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, and sat on the shelf while Akam was injured. Even now that he's cleared, WWE has done little with them.
The Viking Raiders have taken their spot on Raw as the monster heel tag team to brutalize jobbers, and with The O.C. and The Revival still holding the gold, AOP will only survive on Raw if they turn face.
It's refreshing to see monster babyfaces here and there. Braun Strowman, Batista, The Undertaker and others are proof of how it can work. Giving AOP a chance to be the big team that finally puts Erik and Ivar on notice could have a big fight feel, if built up enough.
What's the worst that can happen with this experiment? If something doesn't click, they can be sent over to SmackDown to turn heel by attacking Heavy Machinery and The New Day and all will be back to normal.
But if a face turn works, Akam and Rezar could grow into more than just another generic team of unstoppable brute heels waiting to get toppled by whatever makeshift team of two singles stars WWE wants to focus on some random particular month.
The Revival Should Turn Babyface
How has WWE not turned The Revival babyface after all the years of support from the WWE Universe?
Some might say their gimmick dictates they are heels, but it isn't supposed to be that they're cowardly, incompetent or even dismissive of other styles of wrestling: They simply embrace a more traditional approach to tag team wrestling.
If anything, that can be considered honorable, with Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder touting legendary teams that have paved the way for their careers and influenced their style.
Fans have been fond of their in-ring talent since they started stealing the show on NXT TakeOver events where they proved the tag team division could be a major selling point for the developmental brand.
The more they're allowed to put on fantastic matches, the more the crowd cheers for them, so WWE should just turn into the skid and have them become good guys.
It's a lot less work to allow people to cheer the ones they like, rather than try to get them to hate and boo people who are entertaining.
When WWE does things like try to humiliate them with silly comedic storylines against The Usos, it reflects poorly on WWE management and paints The Revival as babyfaces within the business as a whole who should just go to AEW, where they'll finally be appreciated.
Wilder and Dawson should be part of the regime fighting for change inside WWE and striking rebellion from within as babyfaces the crowd can unite behind,. This stuff writes itself, so why does WWE keep them going in the opposite direction?
Alexa Bliss Should Turn Babyface
At the start of the feud between Bayley and Alexa Bliss, there was nuance to the story after The Goddess talked about being bullied in NXT by the likes of The Hugger, The Four Horsewomen and the locker room in general.
It painted her in a sympathetic light and showed how people turn into villains because of how they were treated. Bliss might not have become so catty and manipulative if she had felt more support and didn't need this attitude as a defense mechanism.
Then, all that nuance was thrown out the window, and the story became a repeat of Bliss being a fake friend to Nikki Cross—just as she did with Nia Jax—and that ended any point behind the feud because we've seen it all before.
Inevitably, Cross will understand she's being used and get revenge on Bliss, but how much more interesting would it be if The Goddess had a change of heart instead?
Bliss has earned huge pops for saying complimentary things on "A Moment of Bliss" during her recovery from injury. And as we've seen her up against Bayley, Becky Lynch, Natalya and others plenty of times, it would be fun to see her be the good girl again.
That way, we could get new feuds with Ruby Riott, Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, The IIconics and other heels that Bliss won't end up working with if she continues to be the same character she's been for the past few years.
Who would you like to see go through a heel or face turn? Should Lio Rush come back as a face? Is there money in a heel Finn Balor?
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.