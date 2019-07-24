Bray Wyatt and 7 WWE Superstars Overdue for New Entrance Theme SongsJuly 24, 2019
Bray Wyatt and 7 WWE Superstars Overdue for New Entrance Theme Songs
First impressions are important in everything, including the wrestling business, and in many ways, fans get their initial taste of a Superstar based on their entrance music.
Because of the pomp and circumstance surrounding these characters and the production of it all, entrance themes are also valuable tools in informing audiences of each performer's gimmick, attitude, style and overall aesthetic.
A good theme like Steve Austin's or Bret Hart's can make a crowd pop from the opening note. All it takes is one gong to sound off for The Undertaker and the audience goes wild.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, the wrong fit for an entrance song can leave fans bewildered, turned off and harshly judging the Superstar before he or she has even hit the ring.
There are some great themes in WWE today like those for The New Day or The Undisputed Era, but some other Superstars are in need of a change.
Let's take a look at some of those wrestlers who CFO$ should whip up some new tunes for.
Bray Wyatt
After all this time off and being shrouded in mystery of how he would return, Bray Wyatt's reintroduction to the WWE Universe through the Firefly Fun House segments was amazing, as it showed some actual changes to his character.
However, this is starting to unravel as being just a temporary thing, as we've already seen that he's not only still a heel, but he's also playing the same mind games, has the same finisher and even attacked one of the last people he feuded with before he teamed with Matt Hardy.
If Wyatt steps back into the ring with the same entrance theme as before, that will prove that WWE had a year or so to think of something new and either couldn't think of anything or refused to adjust his character, so we're in for the same exact Wyatt we've seen for years.
At that point, he might as well come out to the ring with the lantern, put his hat back on and team up with Harper and Rowan, because a mask alone is not enough of a change in character.
Wyatt's entrance theme is crucial in determining whether or not there has been any progression with this storyline, or if he just spent a year getting a creepy mask made and is going back to work ready to repeat the last seven years.
Aiden English
There's a good chance you've never heard Aiden English's theme, as it doesn't pop up on a regular basis.
For the most part, he came out to The Vaudevillains theme and then would introduce Rusev or come out to his theme, and now, as part of the 205 Live commentary team, English doesn't typically wrestle at all.
When he does, though, like at the most recent Worlds Collide at WrestleMania Axxess, his brutally annoying theme of an opera singer wailing away was still in tact, and it is by far the most ear-grating music any wrestler on all five rosters has today.
Even if he doesn't wrestle anymore and only stays a broadcaster, the commentary team usually get introductions at the start of each show, and with the cruiserweights frequently starting the kickoff of pay-per-views, those in attendance should be saved from hearing that theme ever again.
Anything, including complete silence, would be an improvement for English's entrances.
Eric Young
During the Superstar Shake-up, all members of Sanity split and went their separate ways, with Killian Dain back in NXT, Alexander Wolfe going to NXT UK and Eric Young going to Raw and no longer being associated with Nikki Cross.
Much like how Roman Reigns kept The Shield's theme for himself, Cross still uses her custom variation of Sanity's theme for her entrances, as it fits her more eccentric persona, but the same can't be said for Young.
Since breaking off from the stable, Young shaved his beard, ditched his tattered rags for more standard ring gear and has done nothing but chase R-Truth and company around for the 24/7 Championship as a jobber.
If he comes out with that old theme anymore, it would be jarring, as his character is nothing like it used to be, so there's no need for him to have a twisted and dark entrance if he's just a punching bag for someone.
Obviously, as enhancement talent, Young doesn't need to get a theme with a lot of bells and whistles that costs WWE a ton of money to produce. Something generic will do just fine, as he's just a regular guy now.
For that matter, WWE could go full-force into this change in character by nicknaming him something like GenEric Young and playing up how he's in no better of a spot on the roster hierarchy than whatever local talent gets squashed.
The first step in that process is giving him a normal production track and distancing him from Cross, who is doing her own thing just fine without any ties to Sanity.
Fandango
It's been quite some time since we've seen Fandango, as he's been out of action recovering from a shoulder injury since last year. Before that, he was still half of the tag team Breezango, along with his Fashion Police partner, Tyler Breeze.
For as long as those two were together, WWE only bothered to splice their themes together, rather than create something new.
A spoiler warning for those who don't wish to know what happened at the previous NXT tapings—we now know that Fandango makes his return on an upcoming episode to help Breeze fend off The Forgotten Sons.
But The Fashion Police gimmick has pretty much outlived its usefulness, especially if those two are going to remain in NXT, where they won't have as much time to goof around while being on a one-hour show focused on building future stars.
As great as Fandango's theme was in the past during his initial push, it's not the hit it once was, and if there are going to be tweaks to his character to make him more serious, now is the perfect time to introduce a new theme to help illustrate that point.
If not, and WWE keeps Fandango exactly how he's been, it will pretty much seal the deal that his character will not change past a midcard comedy act for the rest of his career. That's perfectly fine, but Johnny Curtis could be so much more than that.
Gentleman Jack Gallagher
Gentleman Jack Gallagher has always been portrayed as a talented technical wrestler who is able to get the job done in the ring, but when he started his WWE career, he was a much more colorful character.
To reflect his humorous exterior of having William the umbrella by his side and all, his theme was Les Toréadors—bubbly, energetic and fun, which perfectly matched him.
Once he turned heel, WWE gave him a more dour theme, reminiscent of William Regal's, to help drive home the point that he was to be taken seriously, even with that ridiculous mustache.
But Gallagher turned babyface upon breaking off from Drew Gulak and earning mutual respect alongside Humberto Carrillo, yet he still comes out with this menacing villain music that doesn't suit him anymore.
WWE could simply go back to Les Toréadors, but it would be better to give him something completely new to reflect his current character that isn't quite as over the top as he used to be, but is certainly nowhere near the heel he was trying to be the past two years.
Sarah Logan
The Riott Squad never made much sense as a unit, but they were a thing that happened and revolved primarily around the group's leader, Ruby Riott, who has been absent from television due to a shoulder injury.
The stable split in the Superstar Shake-up, yet when Sarah Logan went up against Bayley in the recent Beat the Clock Challenge match, she came out dressed like she is ready to embrace a new gimmick, but with The Riott Squad theme and video.
Clearly, she's heading in the direction of having more a viking inspired appearance to suit her husband, Erik, so why has WWE not put them together with her coming out to The Viking Raiders' theme?
It isn't much of a "viking experience" for Logan to be wearing that gear and having a punk rocker song.
Clearly, WWE is being lazy about this and doesn't consider her high enough on the totem pole of priorities to fix this, as it does require effort to make a new theme and TitanTron to fit her new aesthetic. But that's a shame, as Logan has more to offer than being an afterthought with a disjointed character presentation.
Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan is in a similar boat to Sarah Logan, albeit one with no viking design elements.
She, too, came out to The Riott Squad's theme on this past episode of SmackDown during her match against Charlotte Flair, as if the stable was still around and kicking.
At least in this scenario, Morgan grabbed a headset after the match and spoke about how she was going to take some time to get herself together and "come back real," which signals a change to come.
We can assume this will mean some new ring gear, ditching the pink hair and blue tongue, and some new entrance music to go along with that, and it's about time.
Whether she reverts back to her NXT theme and the visuals to go along with it or something brand new, the most important thing is to ditch The Riott Squad as part of her presentation, as that's simply no longer a thing.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.