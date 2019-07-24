Bray Wyatt and 7 WWE Superstars Overdue for New Entrance Theme Songs

0 of 7

First impressions are important in everything, including the wrestling business, and in many ways, fans get their initial taste of a Superstar based on their entrance music.

Because of the pomp and circumstance surrounding these characters and the production of it all, entrance themes are also valuable tools in informing audiences of each performer's gimmick, attitude, style and overall aesthetic.

A good theme like Steve Austin's or Bret Hart's can make a crowd pop from the opening note. All it takes is one gong to sound off for The Undertaker and the audience goes wild.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the wrong fit for an entrance song can leave fans bewildered, turned off and harshly judging the Superstar before he or she has even hit the ring.

There are some great themes in WWE today like those for The New Day or The Undisputed Era, but some other Superstars are in need of a change.

Let's take a look at some of those wrestlers who CFO$ should whip up some new tunes for.