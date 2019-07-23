WWE Raw Reunion Show: 24/7 Title Changes and Best and Worst Moments

WWE Raw Reunion Show: 24/7 Title Changes and Best and Worst MomentsJuly 23, 2019
Over the past few years, we've seen Raw 1000 and the "Raw 25" anniversary shows celebrating some of the best moments of the longest-running weekly episodic television program in sports entertainment history.
For no reason other than to have some fun and hopefully pop a better rating, this week was the most recent of those shows, dubbed Raw Reunion, featuring as many stars from the past that WWE could bring back.
Nostalgia is a double-edged sword. A little bit of it can go a long way in putting a smile on everyone's faces, but too much can be overkill and make it seem like the company hasn't made any new stars in years.
In fact, sometimes, bringing up old memories of the best Raw has ever had to offer could draw negative comparisons to the current product and drive home the point even further that things are problematic in WWE right now!
Nevertheless, each episode of Raw should be judged on its own merit, so keeping that in mind, let's look back on Raw Reunion and talk about some of the best and worst moments of the night.
Best: Seeing All the Old Faces Again
Generally speaking, whenever a special show like this happens, it's always nice to see the legends return, especially if they're in good health and spirits.
These men and women were responsible for so many great memories for fans of those eras, and cherishing those times and looking back fondly on them can really bring about a lot of happiness.
Whether it was Melina making her way to a WWE show for the first time in years or Santino Marella making reference to his "sick sister" Santina not being able to come, for a split second, those moments put smiles on faces.
Every person who made an appearance has his or her fans who were likely more excited about seeing them pop up on the screen for a brief portion of the night, so there's nothing to dislike about that.
Worst: MizTV with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman
You'd think a show about how Superstars from the past are needed to be brought back in order to boost the ratings would illustrate one of the major problems with putting the Universal Championship on Brock Lesnar, who is rarely ever around.
After all, if he is the draw, he's not going to bump the ratings if he isn't set to appear. But WWE doesn't like that logic and keeps making the same mistakes over and over again.
True to form, this MizTV segment was another example of how flat and uninteresting every single feud revolving around Lesnar ends up, because they are never anything more than his challenger saying the same things to Paul Heyman every week.
"Seth Rollins talked about how he'll beat Lesnar at SummerSlam, just like he did last week and will do again next week" is not a highlight you'd feel like you need to catch up on if you missed it.
It's as if WWE thinks everybody has short-term memory problems and will forget such a basic storyline if that doesn't have 10 minutes for every episode of Raw. It also makes you wonder if WWE thinks that promo would really get people more interested than they already were.
For that matter, if Lesnar vs. Rollins doesn't sell itself without these repetitive and boring promos, doesn't that speak volumes to how he isn't an amazing champion and shouldn't be prioritized?
This was a waste, as it didn't go with the theme of the night and it didn't help sell SummerSlam any more. All it did was illustrate how lazy WWE can be with promos and feuds, and how this title reign will obviously be no different than the past five years.
Worst: A Moment of Bliss with Becky Lynch and Natalya
Whoever was responsible for writing this show seemed to think the best way to utilize the current roster was in talking segments that didn't add anything to their storylines, as MizTV was eventually followed by A Moment of Bliss.
Writing for WWE isn't the same as writing for an Academy Award film, but some writing conventions are standardized, such as how if something serves no purpose, it isn't necessary to add. So why were Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross there when this could have been just a promo between Becky Lynch and Natalya?
For that matter, why did Lynch and Natalya suddenly pump up the volume on their now bitter feud to the point where WWE wants it to come off as some deep-seeded hatred playing out in the ring?
Just like with the Rollins and Heyman promo, this did nothing but re-illustrate the same points from last week, which is why watching Raw becomes so boring and skippable. You don't need to watch four episodes in a month that are copied and pasted when you can watch the recap videos before the matches on pay-per-views.
Even worse, more time was wasted on a post-segment interview with Charly Caruso, just so Natalya could talk again about how she'll teach Lynch a lesson.
These are the times the WWE Universe should scream out in unison "We get it! This isn't Shakespeare! Move on to something else!"
Both of those promos didn't even include any legends, so it's as if one person wrote the show with cameo appearances in mind and another writer was tasked to cram in as many talking segments that drilled home the same points as last week.
Best: The 24/7 Championship Title Changes
Easily the best part of the night was tracking the 24/7 Championship being traded between various legends in ridiculous ways.
It was absurd, but in the best fashion, as the gimmick of the title is silly enough as it is and this played straight into that hand.
Pat Patterson may have set a record for the oldest champion in WWE history at age 78, which may never be broken.
Kelly Kelly is now the first woman to win the title after taking out Gerald Brisco. Who would have thought that statement would be uttered at any point?
But by far the top of the line with this gimmick was having Alundra Blayze almost put the title in a trash can, only for Ted DiBiase to buy it off her, as he's now officially in the record books as having been able to purchase a championship and not be stripped of it, like what happened with the WWF Championship back in 1988.
This was the type of fun WWE needed to have on this show, and it's a shame there wasn't more of it.
Worst: The Stone Cold Ending
Rather than finish the show with a bombastic match featuring the legends who could still perform, or a Lumberjack Match with everyone ringside to keep a heel like Baron Corbin from running off or cheating, the show ended with a dud.
Ric Flair came out to do nothing but stand, Hulk Hogan said his usual handful of catchphrases and finally, Stone Cold Steve Austin made his way to the ring....to talk.
Better yet, the word should be "to ramble," as he droned on for the rest of the night with a heavy-handed message about how everybody in WWE is family. Those points were repeated multiple times and, eventually, the show just sort of ended.
Austin's gift of gab was one of the biggest selling points of his career, so why was this so underwhelming? How come he went out there with virtually nothing to say, not much of a sense of timing and no game plan for anything to happen other than that propaganda line to feed to everyone to make fans feel bad for not supporting the product as much lately?
If you had told everyone that Raw Reunion would end with a shoddy commercial that was a thinly-veiled desperate plea to not abandon WWE, following suit with Samoa Joe's promo about indulging in our obsession with nostalgia for a ratings bump, it's doubtful people would have been buzzing in anticipation.
So why do that, instead of something better—like practically anything at all?
All the Missed Opportunities
While something can't quite be classified as one of the "worst" things of the night just because it didn't happen, it's important to point out just how much potential WWE failed to capitalize on for a show like this.
If people want to see the nostalgia acts, why was there dance segment with Rikishi?
Whenever a Dudley comes out and no tables are involved, it's like seeing Road Warrior Animal without shoulder pads and face paint in that something is missing.
Santino Marella didn't win the 24/7 Championship or strike anyone with the cobra? The Godfather was flying solo tonight without a single person to accompany him?
The Boogeyman didn't cross over with Bray Wyatt in a display of creepy characters. Jillian Hall was in the background for one shot, rather than singing someone's entrance theme.
The biggest disappointment of all was that after Kevin Owens has started to use the Stunner as his finisher, WWE missed a major opportunity to have a segment between he and Austin, which could have acted as a "passing the torch" moment.
Owens and Austin could have given Stunners to a variety of heels as an endorsement for KO using the finisher from now on. Instead, Austin didn't give a single one to anybody, and when Stone Cold is on a show and doesn't lay someone out—preferably Vince or Shane McMahon—that's just wrong.
