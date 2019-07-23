WWE Raw Reunion Show: 24/7 Title Changes and Best and Worst Moments

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Over the past few years, we've seen Raw 1000 and the "Raw 25" anniversary shows celebrating some of the best moments of the longest-running weekly episodic television program in sports entertainment history.

For no reason other than to have some fun and hopefully pop a better rating, this week was the most recent of those shows, dubbed Raw Reunion, featuring as many stars from the past that WWE could bring back.

Nostalgia is a double-edged sword. A little bit of it can go a long way in putting a smile on everyone's faces, but too much can be overkill and make it seem like the company hasn't made any new stars in years.

In fact, sometimes, bringing up old memories of the best Raw has ever had to offer could draw negative comparisons to the current product and drive home the point even further that things are problematic in WWE right now!

Nevertheless, each episode of Raw should be judged on its own merit, so keeping that in mind, let's look back on Raw Reunion and talk about some of the best and worst moments of the night.