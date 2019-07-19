Jordan Henderson: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'Like a New Signing' After Injury

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson has said Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is "like a new signing" for Liverpool after returning from over a year out with injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain played only 19 minutes in the Premier League as Liverpool came second last season.

His first appearance of the campaign came against Huddersfield Town on April 26, just over a year after he suffered a knee ligament injury against Roma in the UEFA Champions League.

The 25-year-old will hope to be fit and ready for the 2019-20 campaign after a full pre-season.

Henderson hailed the impact Oxlade-Chamberlain will be able to have now he is fit again, and he said the midfielder still played a role last season while on the sidelines, per Glenn Price on Liverpool's official website:

"Off the field, last season he was a massive part behind the scenes, even though he had a really bad injury, and I'm sure he will have been going through some painful times.

"He was always positive, always happy around the team, always there to support us when we needed him. He was a massive part for us off the field, and this season I hope he's a massive part on the field as well. I hope he can just show everybody what he's capable of, like he did before he got injured. He's looked so strong, so good in training.

"This pre-season is important for him, just to get back to playing games regularly and to get his match fitness back. I'm sure once he does that then he'll be flying again. He's like a new signing for us, he's such a fantastic player, so powerful, and he gives us something different in this team."

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from Arsenal for £35 million in August 2017.

In his debut campaign at Anfield, he enjoyed arguably the best season of his career as he netted three goals and provided seven assists in 32 Premier League appearances, contributing to a goal every 149 minutes.

If the Englishman can stay injury free in 2019-20, he could play a key role as the Reds look to win the title.

Last season, Jurgen Klopp's side lost just one game and accrued 97 points, but they still finished second to Manchester City in the Premier League table:

The Sky Blues' key edge over Liverpool was that they had greater strength in depth, and manager Pep Guardiola had better back-up options to call upon.

Klopp largely had to rely on his first-choice lineup. But Oxlade-Chamberlain could provide the German manager with a different option in the new campaign.

He will add strength to the centre of midfield, but he can also play on either flank if required.

Given Liverpool will be aiming to win the Premier League in 2019-20, retain their UEFA Champions League title and compete in the League Cup and FA Cup, Klopp will need as many players as possible at his disposal.

If Oxlade-Chamberlain can stay fit, he will be a valuable option throughout the campaign.