Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson Won't Play for Canada in 2019 FIBA World Cup

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Team Canada will be without one of its most experienced players as Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson decided he won't play in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The men's basketball world championships are set to begin Aug. 31, featuring 32 of the top countries in the world.

Canada is once again competing in the event after failing to qualify in 2014.

Canada has several notable players listed on the preliminary roster, including Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Rookies RJ Barrett, Brandon Clarke and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could also play significant roles.

However, Thompson was among the most established players on the roster as an eight-year NBA veteran and NBA champion.

The 28-year-old averaged a double-double for the first time this season, scoring 10.9 points to go with 10.2 rebounds per game.

Thompson has competed with Team Canada in the past for youth teams and Olympic qualifying in 2016, although the team lost to France in the tournament finals with a trip to London on the line. Even while falling short, he called on other top players to compete for the national team.

"[It should] challenge the guys who didn’t play to next time when the country calls," he said in 2016, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "Step up and play."

Unfortunately, he won't be there with his compatriots at the upcoming World Cup.