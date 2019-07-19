Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid: 2019 ICC Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Belgium forward Eden Hazard poses for the media during his official presentation after signing for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Real Madrid announced last week that it had acquired the 28-year-old Belgian playmaker from Chelsea for a reported fee of around 100 million euros ($113 million) plus variables, making him the club's most expensive signing ever. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will meet on Thursday in the 2019 International Champions Cup at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Two of the biggest clubs in the world will play a pre-season friendly, with fans from the United States afforded the opportunity to watch the illustrious sides.

Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic could feature for Los Blancos after their big-money transfers from Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively, this summer.

                             

Date: Saturday, July 20

Time: 7 p.m. local, 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Sunday)

TV: ESPN2 (U.S.), Premier Sports 1 (UK)

Odds: Bayern 2-1, Real 5-4, draw 13-5 (via Oddschecker)

                

Preview

MONTREAL, QC - JULY 16: Head coach Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid speaks with Gareth Bale of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid, Eden Hazard of Real Madrid, Isco Alarcon of Real Madrid and Raphael Varane of Real Madrid during the pre-season training
After a miserable campaign last season, Real have started to reboot their squad in order to become challengers once again. Los Blancos brought back former boss Zinedine Zidane as coach last term. Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari were sacked after their unsuccessful individual spells as manager, and Real president Florentino Perez is now desperate to trigger success.

Hazard's arrival was a statement of intent by the player and club. The Belgium international has previously made no secret of his admiration for Zidane and Real, and the Spanish giants failed to replace Cristiano Ronaldo when he departed for Juventus 12 months ago.

Real and Hazard could be the perfect match, and their marriage should help Zidane's team to play an entertaining style that was present during the Ronaldo era. Perez will endeavour to revamp the club's midfield options before the start of the season, but top target Paul Pogba appears to be unavailable this summer.

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 31: Real Madrid CF president Florentino Perez (L) and Zinedine Zidane (R) attend a press conference to announce his resignation as Real Madrid coach at Valdebebas Sport City on May 31, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. Zidane steps down from the
Jose Felix Diaz of Marca (adapted by Chris Winterburn) reported the France World Cup winner is Zidane's primary target, but the Red Devils are unlikely to agree a transfer for their top star, even if Pogba tries to force a move to Spain.

Bayern lost their opening game of their pre-season tour to Arsenal on Thursday, with the Gunners completing a 2-1 win in the ICC. A Louis Poznanski own-goal gave Arsenal the lead after 49 minutes, but Robert Lewandowski equalised with 19 minutes remaining. Eddie Nketiah grabbed the late winner for the Premier League side with two minutes left on the clock.

The Bundesliga champions will once again centre their immediate ambitions around the firepower of Lewandowski, but they have added defensive signings Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard.

However, Lewandowski has called upon his club to increase spending and add new faces to the squad. Superstar forwards Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben recently left the German team, and Mats Hummels, Rafinha and James Rodriguez also departed Bavaria.

Both teams are in the middle of rebuilding, and a number of players should get opportunities during the ICC matches. Real and Bayern both demand to be at the pinnacle of European football, but they will have to bed in new talent to compete with the best at home and abroad.

