Smackville to Air on WWE Network, Feature Triple Threat WWE Title Match July 27

Smackville to Air on WWE Network, Feature Triple Threat WWE Title Match July 27July 18, 2019
WWE announced Thursday that it will air a special event on WWE Network called Smackville on July 27.
According to the announcement, Smackville will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, and it is set to be headlined by a Triple Threat WWE Championship match pitting titleholder Kofi Kingston against Samoa Joe and Dolph Ziggler.
The show will also include new Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura defending against Finn Balor and a musical performance by Elias.
Smackville will stream live on WWE Network on July 27 beginning at 9 p.m. ET.
