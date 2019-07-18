Smackville to Air on WWE Network, Feature Triple Threat WWE Title Match July 27

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: WWE Wrestler Kofi Kingston visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

WWE announced Thursday that it will air a special event on WWE Network called Smackville on July 27. 

According to the announcement, Smackville will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, and it is set to be headlined by a Triple Threat WWE Championship match pitting titleholder Kofi Kingston against Samoa Joe and Dolph Ziggler.

The show will also include new Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura defending against Finn Balor and a musical performance by Elias.

Smackville will stream live on WWE Network on July 27 beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

