Smackville to Air on WWE Network, Feature Triple Threat WWE Title Match July 27

WWE announced Thursday that it will air a special event on WWE Network called Smackville on July 27.

According to the announcement, Smackville will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, and it is set to be headlined by a Triple Threat WWE Championship match pitting titleholder Kofi Kingston against Samoa Joe and Dolph Ziggler.

The show will also include new Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura defending against Finn Balor and a musical performance by Elias.

Smackville will stream live on WWE Network on July 27 beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

