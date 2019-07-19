Tour de France 2019: Stage 13 Route, Live Stream Schedule, TV Info for July 19

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe continues to lead the general classifications at the Tour de France, with the race heading into Stage 13 on Friday.

An individual 27.2-kilometre time trial awaits the riders in Pau, France, before the major mountain stages commence.

Simon Yates won Stage 12 on Thursday and propelled himself into the GC conversation. The British rider won his first-ever Tour stage, and the Mitchelton Scott all-rounder will be a threat in the days ahead.

Alaphilippe leads current champion Geraint Thomas by one minute and 12 seconds, with the Team Ineos star second overall. Peter Sagan continues in the green jersey at the top of the sprinters' points classification.

Date: Friday, July 19

Time: 2 p.m. local, 1 p.m. BST, 8 a.m. ET

Route: Pau TT (27.2 kilometres)

TV: Eurosport, ITV (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Stream: Eurosport (via Sky Go), ITV Hub, NBC Sports

Preview

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

The sprinters take centre stage in Pau, with speed the order of the day for the fastest in the field.

Alaphilippe's extended run with the maillot jaune on his back has caught many by surprise, and the Frenchman will be aiming to stay in yellow as long as possible.

It's unusual for a TT to be placed at this point of the Tour, but it adds a different dimension before the action reaches the dramatic gradients of the Pyrenees.

The Tour provided a video about the green jersey and sprinting:

Team Jumbo-Visma claimed victory in the team time-trail during Stage 2, but the individual pursuit should be an open affair.

Alaphilippe will go out last during the TT, with the race leader aware he will have to be at his best to retain his position.

The Frenchman underlined his desire to succeed after the completion of Stage 12:

Sagan starts the TT in green, with the racer holding a substantial lead in the points classification. The Czech legend is a 12-time stage winner at the Tour during his career, and he remains one of the most complete sprinters in the sport.

The 29-year-old has accumulated 277 points during the current edition of the race, and Italian Sonny Colbrelli is a distant second on 191 points. Sagan has won the green jersey in six of the past seven years, and he continues to set new standards.

