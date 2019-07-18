Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford to Enter Program to Get Bar Brawl Charges Dropped

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford has entered a pre-trial diversion program in connection to a March altercation at a bar in Panama City Beach, Florida, according to court records obtained by TMZ Sports.

Upon completing the program, Crawford will have his misdemeanor charge of unlawful assembly dropped.

TMZ Sports obtained a video from inside the bar as Crawford engaged in a physical struggle with the bar's security personnel:

USA Today's Jori Epstein shared further details about the altercation:

"Police charged Crawford, his brother Terrance and security working at Coyote Ugly with an 'array' or unlawful assembly misdemeanor. According to a March 27 affidavit complaint charging Crawford, a member of his group threw a punch to initiate the fight, then Crawford began 'throwing punches and hitting security personnel who are near the front door.' The complaint says Crawford 'charged toward' the officer trying to restrain a party member, pushing between them which 'hindered the officer from detaining this individual,' per security video."

TMZ Sports reported the diversion program will require Crawford to complete an anger management assessment and stay out of trouble for six months.

The timing of the deal allows the 29-year-old to turn his focus toward the start of the Cowboys' training camp, which begins July 29.

Crawford isn't fully in the clear, though. TMZ Sports reported in March representatives from the NFL had gone to the bar in question to look at the surveillance footage from the incident and perform its own investigation.

Even in the absence of formal charges or an arrest, the league's personal conduct policy allows Commissioner Roger Goodell to levy suspensions for "conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in the National Football League."