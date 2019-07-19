Benfica vs. Chivas: 2019 ICC Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Benfica vs. Chivas: 2019 ICC Odds, TV Schedule and Live StreamJuly 19, 2019
Portuguese champions Benfica take on Mexican side Chivas in the International Champions Cup on Saturday at the Levi's Stadium in San Francisco, California.
The match is Benfica's first of the tournament. They head into the match after thrashing Portuguese second division side Academica 8-0 in a friendly on Saturday.
Chivas are making their first appearance at the ICC but suffered defeat in their opening match. The 12-time Mexican champions opened up with a 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina.
Date: Saturday, July 20
Time: 1 p.m. local time, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET
TV Info: ESPN (U.S.), Premier Sports 1 (UK)
Live Stream: ESPN Deportes+ (U.S.) and Premier Player (UK)
Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Benfica 1-4, Chivas 10-1, Draw 4-1
Match Preview
Benfica lost starlet Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid in the transfer window, but the 19-year-old's replacement Raul de Tomas has hit the ground running with his new club.
He scored twice against Academica in his first Benfica start to continue the fine form he showed last season while on loan from Real Madrid at Rayo Vallecano (UK only):
Eleven Sports @ElevenSports_UK
| ✍️ | Benfica have moved quickly to replace Joao Felix… 🔄 They’ve signed Raul de Tomas from Real Madrid. He scored 14 #LaLiga goals last season on loan at Rayo Vallecano 💥 https://t.co/dms2IlDTbL
Haris Seferovic was also on target and should feature against Chivas. The Swiss star scored and also impressed last season, particularly in the UEFA Europa League:
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
Haris Seferović has been directly involved in 6 goals (5⚽️ & 1🅰️) in the UEFA Nations League so far, no player has been involved in more. Impressed in the competition. 🙌 https://t.co/wtcg0PAokJ
Benfica lost just three league games on their way to the league title last season, scoring 103 goals in their 34 matches.
They are a team packed full of quality with rising stars such as Alex Grimaldo, Andrija Zivkovic and Ruben Dias all in their 27-man travelling squad.
Chivas head into the match as underdogs and will need to sharpen up their finishing if they are to pick up a first ICC win:
International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup
Match day stats powered by @adidas from @acffiorentina vs. @Chivas this evening @SeatGeekStadium #ICC2019 #Fiorentina #Chivas https://t.co/3yHtlOxLsU
Striker Alan Pulido was guilty of an awful attempt from the penalty spot:
Optus Sport @OptusSport
"That has got to be the worst penalty kick I think i've ever seen!" 👀 Alan Pulido's missed penalty baffled many... Fiorentina would go on to win the ICC match against Guadalajara 2-1. #OptusSport https://t.co/d9HuN1hotC
Meanwhile, Chivas may need goalkeeper Jose Rodriguez to maintain the good form he showed to keep out the likes of De Tomas and Seferovic:
International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup
Check out today's match highlights brought to you by @budlight - A great chance by @simeonegiovanni of @acffiorentina saved by José Rodríguez of @Chivas #ICC2019 #Chivas #Fiorentina #Budlight https://t.co/TIKNSpwXPd
Chivas go on to play Atletico Madrid after Saturday's match in their final game of the tournament, while Benfica have two more fixtures against Fiorentina and AC Milan.
