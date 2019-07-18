Report: Mauro Icardi Interest Shown by Napoli Amid Striker's Discontent at Inter

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2019

NAPLES, ITALY - MAY 19: Mauro Icardi of FC Internazionale in action during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio San Paolo on May 19, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Napoli have reportedly made a "concrete attempt" to sign Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi

According to Calciomercato, the Eagles want to bring the Argentina international to Naples, with the striker ready to depart the San Siro. Napoli reportedly are set to offer the player €7 million plus bonuses per year in wages to tempt the forward to switch clubs in Serie A.

Per Calciomercato, Inter are reportedly willing to sell Icardi for less than €70 million, and the player could be a steal at this price.

Icardi has been a prolific goalscorer in Italy, with the No. 9 firing 11 goals in 29 Serie appearances last term. The Argentinian netted 29 in only 34 Serie A games the season before, and he has the ability to be a pivotal talent for any side.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica (h/t The Sun's Ian Tuckey) reported Icardi is "unhappy" at being left out of Inter's International Champions Cup squad during pre-season, but the player has told his club he will not be forced out the door. Icardi has reportedly informed Inter he will sit out the remainder of his contract and bank his wages for two years.

Per Tuckey, Inter want to get Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, and Icardi's future could be directly linked to the potential arrival of the Belgium international.

