Report: Wilfried Zaha Requests Crystal Palace Transfer Amid Arsenal Interest

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has reportedly told the Eagles he wants to leave the club amid interest from Arsenal.

The 26-year-old has been on international duty with Ivory Coast at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and would like to leave the club after his post-tournament break, according to Sky Sports:

Crystal Palace have already rejected a bid of £40 million from the Gunners for Zaha and want "double that fee," according to Rich Jones at the Mirror.

