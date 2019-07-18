Report: Wilfried Zaha Requests Crystal Palace Transfer Amid Arsenal Interest

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJuly 18, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has reportedly told the Eagles he wants to leave the club amid interest from Arsenal.

The 26-year-old has been on international duty with Ivory Coast at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and would like to leave the club after his post-tournament break, according to Sky Sports:

Crystal Palace have already rejected a bid of £40 million from the Gunners for Zaha and want "double that fee," according to Rich Jones at the Mirror.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.  

Related

    Arsenal Target Saliba 'Likes' Spurs Kit 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Target Saliba 'Likes' Spurs Kit 👀

    via mirror

    Gnabry and Coman Show What Gunners Are Missing

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Gnabry and Coman Show What Gunners Are Missing

    Pain in the Arsenal
    via Pain in the Arsenal

    Emery: We Have 'Responsibility' to 'Give Young Players a Chance'

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Emery: We Have 'Responsibility' to 'Give Young Players a Chance'

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    'New Messi' Refuses New Deal Amid Man City Interest

    Thiago Almada has $17M release clause

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'New Messi' Refuses New Deal Amid Man City Interest

    Thiago Almada has $17M release clause

    via Mail Online