Report: James Harden Joins Ownership of Houston's Dynamo and Dash Soccer Teams

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2019

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, March 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Houston Rockets star James Harden has reportedly joined the ownership group for Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo and the National Women's Soccer League's Houston Dash.

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26, Harden will be part of an ownership group that includes majority owner Gabriel Brener and legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

The 29-year-old Harden has been with the Rockets since 2012, and he has four years remaining on his contract.

The Dynamo entered MLS in 2006 and won the MLS Cup in each of their first two seasons. They have struggled in recent seasons, though, with just one playoff appearance over the past five campaigns.

Although they failed to reach the playoffs in 2018, the Dynamo won the U.S. Open Cup for the first time. This season, they are eighth in the Western Conference with 27 points through 20 games.

The Dash joined the NWSL in 2014, which was the league's second season of operation.

They haven't enjoyed much success, with no playoff appearances during their five-plus seasons in the league. The Dash did take a step forward last season, however, with a franchise-high 32 points.

Houston is currently seventh in the NWSL standings this season with 13 points in 12 games.

Harden will look to bring a winning attitude to the Dynamo and the Dash, as he has reached the playoffs in each of his 10 NBA seasons.

 

