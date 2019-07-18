UFC on ESPN 4 Staff Picks: Predictions for Dos Anjos vs. Edwards

0 of 6

The UFC will not be taking the Alamo, but they will be taking the AT&T Center on Saturday in San Antonio for UFC on ESPN 4.

On the marquee is a welterweight showcase between Rafael Dos Anjos and Leon Edwards. Both men are looking to make a statement and put themselves firmly in the title picture. The 170-pound main event is bolstered by three strong heavyweight clashes and two fantastic lightweight scraps.

In the heavyweight division, Aleksei Oleinik and Walt Harris get the co-main event tag for the event. Also on the bill is Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell and the return of Greg Hardy.

James Vick and Dan Hooker return for what could easily be the Fight of the Night. Also making their Octagon return, Alexander Hernandez will look to get back in the win column against Francisco Trinaldo.

The event is strong and should provide plenty of fireworks. But who will get their hand raised? The usual band of misfit toys are back at it again as Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter and Jonathan Snowden offer up their expert prognostications for UFC on ESPN 4.