6 AEW Performers Who Have the Potential to Become a Breakout Star

6 AEW Performers Who Have the Potential to Become a Breakout StarJuly 19, 2019
All Elite Wrestling may have signed the likes of Cody and Dustin Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley to head up its roster, but alongside them is a roster brimming with young talent.
Many have the potential to become enormous stars as the promotion enters a TV deal with TNT and prepares for its All Out pay-per-view August 31.
From a Boy and His Dinosaur and Smiley Kylie to Superbad and The Best Ever, the roster is chock full of unique young characters and talented in-ring performers.
Who are these wrestlers and what makes them breakout candidates?
Take a look for yourself.
Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus
Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus may not be the most traditional act in all of AEW but they compliment each other extremely well between the ropes and are just wacky a combo to sell a ton of merchandise for the promotion.
As we witnessed at Fight for the Fallen when they battled Jack Evans and Angelico and The Dark Order in a Triple Threat Tag Team match, Jungle Boy is a tenacious, resilient underdog whose athleticism is undeniable, while Luchasaurus is a speedy, agile big man whose power-based offense perfectly compliments his partner's aerial assaults.
Together, they make up a dynamic similar to that of Kane and X-Pac during the Attitude Era.
A dynamic that brought that thrown-together team tremendous success.
While it appears as though AEW is heading in a different direction with its prospective tag team champions, do not be surprised if Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, emerge from the talented tag roster as the breakout stars and the team that dominates for the next couple of years.
MJF
Everyone knows that arrogant, loudmouthed asshat you want to punch square in the face.
In the world of AEW, that asshat is Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
MJF has made a name for himself not only in AEW but, also, Major League Wrestling. A brash, cocky heel who has a knack for reminding the audience he is better than them, he is that entitled rich boy who never got the ass-whooping that finally knocked some humility into him.
And it works to perfection.
One of the best talkers in the industry, with a ring game to back it up, he has been a revelation early in AEW. That he has been given the microphone as frequently as he has been, and booked in a relatively high-profile segment at Double or Nothing with Bret Hart, is all the evidence you need of the company's faith in him.
A classic villain who people will want to pay to see silenced, not unlike The Honky Tonk Man or Ted DiBiase in the 1980s, MJF will rise to the top of the AEW roster for that alone. Throw in an above-average in-ring game that is as loud and animated as the man himself and you have a star destined to accomplish greatness.
Joey Janela
Joey Janela is never going to wow you with an arsenal of mat wrestling, reversals and submissions. He doesn't know 45 variations of a suplex to wow Dave Meltzer and he won't be on Jim Cornette's Christmas card list for upholding the sanctity of professional wrestling.
And that is what makes him so appealing.
The Bad Boy is a throwback to the days of ECW. Like Tommy Dreamer before him, Janela has the innate ability and creativity to utilize weaponry, to take tremendous bumps for his opponents and when the time comes, do some traditional wrestling.
His personality is enormous, his selling is extraordinary and his ability to get people to care through both is invaluable.
A larger-than-life character in a day of white bread wrestlers, he stands out because he is not the prototype wrestler. Fans eat up his dedication to hardcore, his ability to actually wrestle a 30-minute, non-gimmicky match if necessary and his completely different persona.
He is also a hell of a promo, which we saw leading into his Fyter Fest match with Jon Moxley.
Put that all together and you have a guy who, like MJF, could realistically main event a major AEW show tomorrow and send fans home happy.
Kip Sabian
Kip Sabian is a confident young competitor whose charisma is as undeniable as his talent.
The Brit made AEW history by winning the first singles match in company history back at Double or Nothing, then went nearly 20 minutes with the top contender to the AEW Championship, Hangman Page, at Fight for the Fallen.
In both matches, he showcased in-ring creativity and a skill set that will only get better with every passing match. Those two opportunities put him on a grand stage and let fans know that AEW believes in him and sees big things for "Superbad."
Even more impressive than his in-ring ability is his promo work. Confident, engaging, funny and a little cocky, Sabian has the ability to build any match he competes in as long as he has two minutes and a mic. That is a rare talent for someone so young but one that will help Sabian as he continues to grow and evolve both between the ropes and as a character.
Sammy Guevara
When all is said and done, Sammy Guevara may be the most successful, young AEW breakout star.
The self-proclaimed "Best Ever" may not have a singles win to his name yet but he has the personality and in-ring ability to be the young star around whom AEW builds its future. He can talk, he can work and he can soar through the air with an ease few on the roster can claim.
A former AAA cruiserweight champion, he has traveled the world and developed his style from a mix of different ones. He has already showcased his aerial abilities, both at Double or Nothing and Fight for the Fallen, and his natural charisma is on display in his ongoing vlog.
He is less ready for greatness right at this very moment than someone like Hangman Page, MJF or Janela, but when the story of AEW is written, Guevara may very well prove to be the diamond in the rough.
Kylie Rae
There is a wealth of female talent in AEW but none with as much potential to hit big as Kylie Rae.
"Smiley Kylie" is genuinely likeable and there is no talent that can make up for that. Fans are already behind her because they want to see her succeed. We saw as much at Double or Nothing, when she was the real breakout star of a Fatal 4-Way that included a future Hall of Fame candidate in Awesome Kong, AEW's gem in Dr. Britt Baker and the talented Nyla Rose.
Relatable because she is a fan of wrestling first and foremost, she already has a connection with the audience that cannot be manufactured or manipulated by the creative team. That puts her at an early advantage. Her in-ring work and the character traits she demonstrates between the ropes enhance that advantage and makes her a female competitor ready to break out right freaking now.
It is not yet known why she has been conspicuously absent from AEW events Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen but one can hope that she returns in time for Chicago's All Out and begins her path to greatness because she is as skilled as any woman that has appeared on the PPVs to this point.