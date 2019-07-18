Melvin Gordon Says Chargers Teammates 'Got My Back' in Contract Holdout

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2019

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 file photo, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. Gordon is going into the final year of his contract. The fifth-year running back said after practice that he didn’t want to miss any practices but also didn’t rule out not being here when the team conducts its first training camp practice, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 . (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon says he has the support of his teammates during his contract holdout.

"They're all behind me. They all got my back," he told ESPN. "They all told me you know what—we don't really speak on contracts—but you just go and do what's best for your family. And I'm glad I got that support from them."

                     

