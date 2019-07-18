Unai Emery Says Arsenal Have 'Responsibility' to 'Give Young Players a Chance'

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2019

CARSON, CA - JULY 17: Unai Emery the head coach / manager of Arsenal during the 2019 International Champions Cup match between Arsenal and FC Bayern Munich at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 17, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said the club have a responsibility to give young players opportunities next season.

The Gunners boss spoke after their 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday, in which the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson all featured.

Per Goal's Matt Dorman, Emery said:

"We have a responsibility with young players to give them chances. We want to use different young players to help.

"Some players will be with us in pre-season; some players will be with us in the season. Each minute they show their performance against big players. For example, the [duel] Nketiah [won] against [Niklas] Sule.

"Today was very positive. Against Colorado Rapids, a lot of young players played. We need them for the moment but also in the future.

"Our responsibility in this club for the history, present and future is to give young players a chance."

Nketiah, 20, netted the winner as Arsenal enjoyed a 2-1 victory on Wednesday, and he was assisted by fellow youngster Tyreece John-Jules:

The former also assisted 17-year-old Bukayo Saka as Arsenal beat Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Monday, per Goal's Charles Watts:

Emery has shown his commitment to giving younger players a chance next season by giving them opportunities in their pre-season friendlies.

The club have also done their part to facilitate a path for youngsters into the first team by promoting under-23 coach Freddie Ljungberg as an assistant to Emery.

The Spaniard said the Swede "knows every young player better than us," and so his presence is helping them break through.

While Emery noted the club have a responsibility to call on their younger players, they might also have little choice but to do so.

The Gunners' transfer budget this summer is only around £40 million, according to BBC Sport's David Ornstein. In today's market, that fee can easily be spent on a single player, and one who is not even a marquee addition to the team.

Next season will be a struggle as a result, but it will be the ideal time to bed in their most promising youngsters in lieu of new arrivals.  

