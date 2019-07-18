Kieran Trippier Eager to Learn from 'Unbelievable Manager' Diego Simeone

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Kieran Trippier is keen to learn from Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone following his move from Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old joined on a three-year contract, and he's looking forward to working with the Argentinian:

Per Goal's Chloe Beresford, he told Atletico's website:

"It's an amazing feeling. I've always wanted to play abroad, and what a place to play.

"A fantastic team, an unbelievable manager and I'm just looking forward to getting on with it now.

"They've been to some major finals, they've done so well in La Liga over the years. They have world-class players and a brilliant manager.

"I can't wait to work with the manager, learn from the manager and help the team be a success in the future. You can see how close he is with his squad."

Simeone took charge of the club in 2011, and he's won La Liga and the Copa del Rey once apiece and the UEFA Europa League twice. He has also guided Los Rojiblancos to two UEFA Champions League finals.

The team have finished in the top three of the Spanish top flight in each of his seven full campaigns in charge. The last time they had done so before he took over was in 2002.

Tom Allnutt of the Agence France-Presse and football commentator Adam Summerton believe the coach could improve Tripper's game:

The right-back's delivery from open play and set pieces make him a valuable contributor in the final third, but he can be inconsistent with the defensive side of the game.

He particularly did so last season, when he struggled for Spurs on the back of what had been an excellent 2018 FIFA World Cup with England.

Simeone's Atleti side are known for their solidity at the back, having conceded an average of just 26 La Liga goals a season in his seven full campaigns.

If he can help Trippier hone his defensive capabilities, the Englishman will be a fine asset in the Spanish capital.