Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot Can Play Together on Right

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he's sure Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot can both offer useful options down Manchester United's right flank in the season to come.

Each player got 45 minutes during Wednesday's 4-0 pre-season friendly win over Leeds United, after which Solskjaer told reporters he was happy with the options each could give him on the right:

"We're trying to build a squad that can have a long life. And with Diogo and Aaron we have got two right-backs that will be very good players.

"Diogo can play right wing and has probably gone from right-back to being able to play right wing. And Aaron has been right wing that can play right-back.

"They can give us good options on the right and Ashley can play both sides. He's played in the World Cup last summer for England at left-back and he can push Luke and Aaron and Diogo, no bother."

It was suggested 2018 signing Dalot, 20, could be left behind following the £45 million arrival of Wan-Bissaka. Solskjaer's predecessor, Jose Mourinho, signed his fellow Portuguese from Porto last summer in a deal worth around £19 million.

Wan-Bissaka, 21, on the other hand, is a young, English talent who has just moved to Old Trafford for more than twice that cost, meaning there's likely a lot more pressure to ensure he gets minutes and is a success.

The signs have been promising early on in his United tenure. Statman Dave lauded a balanced outing in the victory over Leeds in Perth, Australia:

Solskjaer has fielded Dalot as a winger at times since he took over the club in December, and it may be that Wan-Bissaka's move means him adapting to that role more permanently. However, the Norwegian is correct in that it's important to develop a strong level of competition for each position.

Blogger Hesham Bilal-Hafiz predicted in March that Dalot would be consigned to the waste pile in the event Wan-Bissaka arrived at Old Trafford:

It didn't help Dalot that his maiden season in England was stunted by several injury setbacks. The Portugal under-21 international recently told Inside United (h/t official Manchester United website) of his hope to play as much as possible in defence:

"At the end of the season, the results were not what we wanted. But I can say it was a big season for me.

"Playing 23 games, and I only started playing properly and had my fitness in December, so it has been very good for me to have the opportunity to play in some different positions.

"I want to make my statement in the team and play as much as I can at right-back because I think it's my best position. I just need to prove that to the manager with my work."

Dalot sent out a message of intent the day after Wan-Bissaka's transfer to United was confirmed:

The manager's remarks regarding his hopes for a squad with a "long life" suggests he's happy having two very promising options in that area, though that dynamic may not suit the players in the long term.

Neither youngster is the finished article as things stand, but Wan-Bissaka and Dalot seem destined to play out the 2019-20 campaign duelling for United's starting right-back spot.