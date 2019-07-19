Manchester United vs. Inter Milan: 2019 ICC Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Manchester United and Inter Milan will clash at Singapore National Stadium in Kallang on Saturday when each team will get their 2019 International Champions Cup campaign under way.

The Red Devis have had a positive start to pre-season after beating Perth Glory and Leeds United 2-0 and 4-0, respectively, but Serie A powerhouses Inter will be a more demanding test of their abilities.

Antonio Conte won his first game as Inter manager on Sunday when the Nerazzurri defeated Lugano 2-1 in a friendly. That was Inter's first outing using his preferred 3-5-2 formation, which is sure to require a period of transition among the players.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also working with a new-look team after the arrivals of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Daniel James from Swansea City, who will be out to impress against Inter.

Date: Saturday, July 20

Time: 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

Live Stream: Watch ESPN (U.S.), MUTV

TV Info: ESPN2 (U.S.), ESPN Deportes (U.S.), MUTV

Odds

Manchester United: 6-5

Draw: 5-2

Inter Milan: 21-10

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

United fans will be hoping for a few more new faces at Old Trafford before this summer's transfer window is over, but those who have come into the squad have helped plot a successful course so far.

In addition to James and Wan-Bissaka, 17-year-old Mason Greenwood has also been brought on pre-season tour by Solskjaer, having made his senior United debut in March and now looking to develop in the first team.

The friendly meeting against Leeds in Perth, Australia, produced Greenwood's first goal for United, while Solskjaer will have also been pleased to see Wan-Bissaka have a hand in the opening strike, via Goal:

Inter could be susceptible to attacks out wide while they get used to playing three central defenders. Wingers Ivan Perisic and Antonio Candreva provided the wide outlets during their narrow win over Lugano at the weekend, replaced by Edoarado Vergani and Dalbert, respectively, after an hour.

The searing pace of United speedster James, 21, in particular could trouble any defenders struggling to grasp Conte's tactics, with the Welshman seeking his first goal in United colours.

Saturday's fixture could also give United and Inter an opportunity to resolve the future of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker has been strongly linked with the Nerazzurri, who are reportedly some distance from matching the Red Devils' valuation of around £79 million, per Sky in Italy (h/t Sky Sports).

Former Chelsea chief Conte has first-hand knowledge of the player from his time in the Premier League, and journalist Siavoush Fallahi recommended Inter give their new chief what he desires:

For now though, Conte has to make do with reserve options in attack, with former club captain Mauro Icardi having left their pre-season camp as he looks set to leave the San Siro, per Sky Sports. Primavera players Samuele Longo and Sebastiano Esposito started up front for the win over Lugano.

Inter could also debut new midfield signing Nicolo Barella against United after he recently joined from Cagliari:

United are yet to concede while scoring six goals of their own in two pre-season games, a ratio they'll look to maintain against an Inter outfit still finding its identity under three-time Serie A winner Conte.