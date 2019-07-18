Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool 'Cannot Spend Every Year' Like Manchester City, PSG

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reiterated it will be a quiet transfer window for the club as they can't match the spending of some of their rivals.

The Reds have only made one signing this summer, 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle, but Klopp is content with his options.

Per Chris Shaw for Liverpool's official website, he said:

"We are pretty relaxed in that. We will see what's coming up.

"How I said, it will not be the biggest transfer window of LFC; we invested a lot in the team in the last two years, I would say. We cannot spend every year in the same manner.

"People talk about it like, 'Now another £300 million or £200 million.' There are maybe only two clubs in the world—it looks in the moment like Barcelona and [Real] Madrid can do the same—[Manchester] City and PSG that can do it every year."

The German added that he is "really happy" with the team and believes the club already "have solutions for all the situations."

Daniel Sturridge left Liverpool at the end of last season when his contract expired, but with Divock Origi having done enough to earn himself a new contract, Klopp has not turned to the transfer market to bring in another forward.

Rather, he looks set to call upon 19-year-old Rhian Brewster next season.

Football writers Joel Rabinowitz and Leanne Prescott have been impressed with the youngster:

Meanwhile, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will almost be like a new signing in midfield after he played just 19 minutes of first-team football last season because of a cruciate ligament injury.

What might also come as a relief to Liverpool fans is that many of their Premier League rivals have also done little business so far this summer:

That said, the Reds will be aiming to keep pace with Manchester City again after they finished just one point behind the champions in the Premier League.

While they ran them incredibly close last season, doing so consistently will require them to have similar depth to the Sky Blues.

Liverpool should be equipped to cope with the upcoming campaign as they are, but one or two strong additions—even if they're just going to play squad roles—will be a boost to their chances.