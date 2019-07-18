Liv Morgan and 7 WWE Superstars Who Need Complete Character Overhauls

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

After being out of the ring for almost a year, Bray Wyatt returned to WWE television on Monday with his new, more demented character.

The host of Firefly Funhouse was treading water for a long time before he took a hiatus. Changing his character from a backwoods cult leader into whatever he is supposed to be now is going to help with longevity and give him a second chance at success.

Wyatt is not the only one who appears to be going through a character change. Liv Morgan told the announcers she was going to be "more real" the next time they saw her after she took a loss to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown.

With The Riott Squad no longer providing her with a safety net, Morgan appears ready to make a dramatic change to freshen up her character.

This is a common occurrence in WWE. If someone isn't getting over or their gimmick has run its course, that person can find new life with either a slight personality change or a complete rebranding.

Let's take a look at which WWE Superstars are due for character overhauls and why they would help them.