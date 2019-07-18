Liv Morgan and 7 WWE Superstars Who Need Complete Character Overhauls

Liv Morgan and 7 WWE Superstars Who Need Complete Character OverhaulsJuly 18, 2019
After being out of the ring for almost a year, Bray Wyatt returned to WWE television on Monday with his new, more demented character.
The host of Firefly Funhouse was treading water for a long time before he took a hiatus. Changing his character from a backwoods cult leader into whatever he is supposed to be now is going to help with longevity and give him a second chance at success.
Wyatt is not the only one who appears to be going through a character change. Liv Morgan told the announcers she was going to be "more real" the next time they saw her after she took a loss to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown.
With The Riott Squad no longer providing her with a safety net, Morgan appears ready to make a dramatic change to freshen up her character.
This is a common occurrence in WWE. If someone isn't getting over or their gimmick has run its course, that person can find new life with either a slight personality change or a complete rebranding.
Let's take a look at which WWE Superstars are due for character overhauls and why they would help them.
Liv Morgan
We may as well discuss Morgan first since her segment on SmackDown was the catalyst for this article.
The pink-haired fighter has been a solid performer since was called up from NXT in November 2017. She has been a heel the entire time, but it looked like WWE was going to try making her a babyface when she stood up to Charlotte during Tuesday's town hall meeting with Shane McMahon.
Unfortunately, The Queen made quick work of her in a singles match. That is what caused her to snatch Corey Graves' headset and declare she would be a new woman the next time we see her.
With Ruby Riott out for the next several months following shoulder surgery, breaking up the stable was the best option for everyone to move forward.
Morgan's line about being more real is probably going to lead to her changing her pink hair back to its normal color, going with some new attire and having a different attitude.
Let's hope whatever WWE has planned for her helps put her into the hunt for the women's title since she no longer has a partner with whom to pursue the Tag Team Championships.
EC3
When EC3 returned to WWE as a member of the NXT roster in January 2018, it felt like a redemption story after his first run ended with his release in 2013.
He was booked well in NXT and called up to the main roster less than a year later alongside Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery, Nikki Cross and Lars Sullivan.
Every person in that group has received a push in one form or another since being brought to Raw and SmackDown except for EC3.
The only time he ever appears on television is to chase R-Truth through the arena in the hope of winning the 24/7 Championship. If anyone needs to be repackaged, it's EC3.
WWE obviously doesn't see much potential in his gimmick or he would have been included in at least one feud by now. He is too talented to let go to waste, and management needs to think of something fast.
Eric Young
WWE has something great with Sanity, but management screwed up every part of the group's call-up and they eventually went their separate ways.
Eric Young as the leader of a group of outcasts who were bent on bringing chaos to the main roster had so much potential, which was squandered because WWE never gave them TV time or any character development.
Young is a shell of his former self. He occasionally chases R-Truth alongside EC3 but hasn't picked up a win since being moved to Raw during the Superstar Shake-up in April.
Young is a veteran of the business who can fill a lot of different roles. Even being used to get other people over would be preferable to never being used at all.
The man who used to be afraid of his own pyro in TNA needs to find his edge again, and the only way to do it is by ditching his gimmick for something new.
A move to 205 Live might give him a new purpose, especially if he is allowed to create his own character he can develop over time. He has a great mind for this business, and WWE should be taking advantage of his experience and skill.
The Ascension
It might be hard to remember for some fans, but Konnor and Viktor were a good tag team in NXT and had the potential to be like a modern-day version of The Road Warriors.
They had some trouble after their initial call-up from NXT in 2014 but found a small measure of success as part of Tyler Breeze and Fandango's Fashion Police segments on SmackDown.
They had good comedic timing and chemistry with Breezango, but once those segments ended, Konnor and Viktor all but faded from our screens.
WWE's tag team division has a lot of talented duos, and The Ascension should be part of that conversation, but they are going to need to make some changes if they want another chance.
Whether those changes involve ditching the face paint and redefining their characters or going back to NXT is up to management. Whatever happens, it needs to occur sooner rather than later. If not, All Elite Wrestling might end up with two more WWE Superstars looking for tryouts.
No Way Jose
Did anyone ever ask for Adam Rose 2.0? Nobody? Just checking.
No Way Jose has never been given a chance to show the world what he is capable of because he has been saddled with his gimmick since 2016.
WWE is supposed to be for the whole family, so we have to accept the concept of certain gimmicks appealing to children. But what is the point of giving a guy an entire conga line of friends if none of them can help him to win a match.
Jose's appearances on WWE television have been few and far between with the exception of Main Event, which WWE barely acknowledges.
The sad part is he has potential. He has a good physique, a marketable look and a unique in-ring style. There is no reason why WWE shouldn't try to do something with him.
If WWE took away the conga line and gave him an opportunity to create a new gimmick, there is no telling how far he could go in this business.
Jinder Mahal
Jinder Mahal went from being the WWE champion to someone who can barely get on television in less than a year. Something has to change.
The Maharaja is more talented than a lot of people give him credit for, has an enviable physique and international appeal. There is so much WWE could do with him.
The Singh Brothers have been working on 205 Live recently, leaving Mahal as a solo act.
WWE should attempt to make him into a babyface. He showed his humorous side during some segments with R-Truth recently and as a member of 3MB several years ago. Management should give him the opportunity to get over as a good guy to see whether he can salvage his character.
If that isn't a possibility, an overhaul is the only other option. This is another situation wherein forming a tag team might be his best route, but finding a suitable partner isn't as easy as just grabbing another random Superstar. Oh, wait! WWE does that all the time.