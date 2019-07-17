WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from July 17

3 of 4

Fresh off an upset victory over Andrade on Tuesday's SmackDown Live, Apollo Crews returned to the brand he once called home to square off with one of its brightest stars, Kushida, in singles competition.

Crews caught Kushida off-guard early but a springboard kick by The Timesplitter evened things out momentarily. The physically gifted Crews, though, turned the tide back in his favor with a popup gutbuster. Kushida again answered, this time with an array that included a basement dropkick and tornado DDT.

The arm of Crews became the focal point of Kushida's offense and the effect on it became obvious. At one point, the arm gave out in a military press attempt. Later in the match, as the two competitors were perched on the top rope, Kushida flipped Crews into the Hoverboard Lock for the submission win.

Result

Kushida defeated Crews

Grade

A

Analysis

Crews has been handled so incredibly wrong since his call-up to the main roster that it is easy to forget how talented he is between the ropes. There was no Titus Worldwide, no half-hearted pushes or forced character traits here. This was a talented wrestler going out, having a hell of a match with one of the best in the world, and silencing anyone who questioned whether his years across the indies were anomalies.

Kushida earned as much, if not more, from this win than he has any other victory to date because Crews is a main roster star. He had that quality of a match with a guy appearing on SmackDown Live and fans unfamiliar with his work in New Japan Pro-Wrestling will take that to heart.

This should lead to bigger and better things for Kushida going forward, who is ready to compete for the top prize on the brand right freaking now.