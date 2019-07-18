Tour de France 2019: Route Location, TV Schedule and Live Stream for Stage 12

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

The battle for the yellow jersey at the 2019 Tour de France between Julian Alaphilippe and Geraint Thomas continues when the race enters its 12th stage on Thursday.

Alaphilippe remains atop the general classification, with defending champion Thomas behind by a minute and 12 seconds. The leader will face tough challenges during a stage more comfortable for the natural climbers in the race.

Things will begin in Toulouse and end at Bagneres-de-Bigorre via a trip through the Pyrenees. Meanwhile, true sprinters may have little left for the downhill finish.

Date: Thursday, July 18

Time: 11.50 a.m. local, 10.50 a.m. BST, 5.50 a.m. ET

Route: Toulouse to Bangeres-de-Bigorre, France (209.5 kilometres)

TV: Eurosport 1, ITV 4, NBC

Stream: Eurosport Player, ITV Hub, NBC Sports

Being in the mountains can be one of the great levellers during the tour. It's a chance for the skilled climbers to position themselves for a strong and swift finish.

Saving energy for the climbs means not many riders are likely to chance attacking the over 120 kilometres of mostly flat roads before the first mountain. Instead, the likes of Thibaut Pinot and Adam Yates can apply pressure on those leading the way in the GC.

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Among the leaders, Team Ineos duo Thomas and Egan Bernal, who is a mere four seconds behind the champion, are looking like the riders to beat ultimately. They are second and third, respectively, and have looked strong in recent stages.

A more cautious brand of riding may not suit Ineos, and it could also be the moment when Alaphilippe loses his footing at the top of the standings. Alaphilippe has been bold when the opportunities have been there to attack.

He may be less daunted than others by a tough climb, though, after acquitting himself well during Stage 6. Alaphilippe finished sixth and handled the summit finish at Planche des Belles Filles competently.

Dylan Teuns and Giulio Ciccone duked it out to win Stage 6, with the former eventually crossing the line first. They may look to make their moves over the Pyrenees, while Movistar's Nairo Quintana can never be discounted on such a steep stage, along with Lotto Soudal pair Tim Wellens and Thomas De Gendt.