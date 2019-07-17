QB Drew Lock Reportedly Ends Holdout, Agrees to Broncos Rookie Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock has ended his hold out after agreeing to his rookie contract, according to Pro Football Talk.

He had until Thursday morning to sign a deal or he would miss the team's first practice.

The second-round pick was a question mark to be active for the start of training camp as his agent sought a "quarterback premium" on his contract, per Mike Klis of 9News.

Offensive guard Dalton Risner also took a long time to sign a deal but eventually came to an agreement with the team one day before training camp after receiving assurances he would end up with the better deal compared to Lock.

Risner was selected with the No. 41 overall pick while Lock was taken at No. 42.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.