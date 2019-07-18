Kawasaki Frontale vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Schedule and More

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Chelsea begin their pre-season tour of the Far East on Friday against Japanese champions Kawasaki Frontale.

The J-League World Challenge match will take place at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan.

The Blues have installed Frank Lampard as their new coach, and the Chelsea legend will looking for a positive reaction from his new players, with Christian Pulisic expected to make his debut for the Premier League giants.

Chelsea will play their second tour game on Tuesday against Barcelona at the Saitama Stadium.

Date: Friday, July 19

Time: 7 p.m. local time, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET

TV: Chelsea TV (UK)

Stream: Chelsea TV (UK), Rakuten Sports (UK), DAZN (U.S.)

Preview

Koji Sasahara/Associated Press

A new era has begun at Stamford Bridge, and after years of chasing and employing the top managers in the world, the Blues have taken a gamble on a west London icon to drive them forward. Lampard's return was not a surprise. The former England international excelled as manager of Derby County in the EFL Championship, and a romantic reunion with Chelsea was always on the cards.

Chelsea fans should get a first chance to see Pulisic in their shirt after the United States international signed from Borussia Dortmund. Pulisic will be expected to fill the boots of Eden Hazard after the Belgian superstar moved to Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old has grown during his three-year spell in the Bundesliga, with the American deciding to join Chelsea's pre-season early after the USA's Gold Cup campaign.

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Speaking to GAFFER Magazine, Pulisic said he was looking forward to working under Lampard.



"When I think of this club, there's a lot of great players that come to mind. I grew up watching Frank Lampard and all of those guys at the top of their game in the Premier League and in the Champions League.

"To me, Chelsea were always one of the biggest teams and now to be playing here, it's really come full circle from that moment. It feels amazing."

The Blues' last campaign was not a failure, despite former coach Maurizio Sarri premature exit from the Bridge, only to land at Juventus. Sarri guided Chelsea to a UEFA Europa League victory and the final of the Carabao Cup, with his side ending third in the Premier League.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Lampard has an excellent squad to organise, but the coach must first work out how his team thrives without Hazard. Pulisic could develop into one of the brightest attackers in the game, but he will need a period to settle at the Bridge. The American is bursting with talent. However, the speed of English football could force the youngster to take his time during a transition at his new club.

Chelsea are banned from signing players for two transfer windows until January 2020 after breaking FIFA rules, but Lampard has said he is content with the quality of his squad.