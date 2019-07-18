Kawasaki Frontale vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Schedule and More

DUBLIN, IRELAND - JULY 10: Frank Lampard, Manager of Chelsea looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Bohemians FC and Chelsea FC at Dalymount Park on July 10, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Chelsea begin their pre-season tour of the Far East on Friday against Japanese champions Kawasaki Frontale.

The J-League World Challenge match will take place at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan.

The Blues have installed Frank Lampard as their new coach, and the Chelsea legend will looking for a positive reaction from his new players, with Christian Pulisic expected to make his debut for the Premier League giants.

Chelsea will play their second tour game on Tuesday against Barcelona at the Saitama Stadium.

                    

Date: Friday, July 19

Time: 7 p.m. local time, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET

TV: Chelsea TV (UK)

StreamChelsea TV (UK), Rakuten Sports (UK), DAZN (U.S.)

               

Preview

A new era has begun at Stamford Bridge, and after years of chasing and employing the top managers in the world, the Blues have taken a gamble on a west London icon to drive them forward. Lampard's return was not a surprise. The former England international excelled as manager of Derby County in the EFL Championship, and a romantic reunion with Chelsea was always on the cards.

Chelsea fans should get a first chance to see Pulisic in their shirt after the United States international signed from Borussia DortmundPulisic will be expected to fill the boots of Eden Hazard after the Belgian superstar moved to Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old has grown during his three-year spell in the Bundesliga, with the American deciding to join Chelsea's pre-season early after the USA's Gold Cup campaign.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 07: Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States during the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup finals between the United States and Mexico at Soldier Field on July 07, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by John Dorton/ ISI Photos/Getty Images)
Speaking to GAFFER MagazinePulisic said he was looking forward to working under Lampard.

"When I think of this club, there's a lot of great players that come to mind. I grew up watching Frank Lampard and all of those guys at the top of their game in the Premier League and in the Champions League.

"To me, Chelsea were always one of the biggest teams and now to be playing here, it's really come full circle from that moment. It feels amazing."

The Blues' last campaign was not a failure, despite former coach Maurizio Sarri premature exit from the Bridge, only to land at Juventus. Sarri guided Chelsea to a UEFA Europa League victory and the final of the Carabao Cup, with his side ending third in the Premier League.

Lampard has an excellent squad to organise, but the coach must first work out how his team thrives without Hazard. Pulisic could develop into one of the brightest attackers in the game, but he will need a period to settle at the Bridge. The American is bursting with talent. However, the speed of English football could force the youngster to take his time during a transition at his new club.

Chelsea are banned from signing players for two transfer windows until January 2020 after breaking FIFA rules, but Lampard has said he is content with the quality of his squad.

