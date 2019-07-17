Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders to Be 'Worked In Slowly' from Achilles Injury Recovery

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

There appears to be good news for Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders as the team reported to training camp on Wednesday.

General manager John Elway told reporters Sanders isn't going to start camp on the physically unable to perform list, but he will be "worked in slowly" after rupturing his Achilles in December.

Elway's comments come one day after Sanders told reporters he wouldn't be a "full go" to start training camp.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury running a route during practice, ending his 2018 season after 12 games.

It marked the second straight year Sanders missed time with lower leg problems. He sat out four games in 2017 due to two separate ankle injuries.

Putting Sanders on the PUP list would have prevented him from practicing with the team. Avoiding it would seem to indicate the Broncos believe he's at least close enough to full strength to put him on the field and get some reps.

Denver will open its preseason schedule on Aug. 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. It will kick off the regular season on Sept. 9 at RingCentral Coliseum against the Oakland Raiders.

Despite missing four games in 2018, Sanders led the Broncos with 98 targets, 71 receptions and 868 receiving yards. His 72.3 yards per game was the third-highest total of his nine-year NFL career. His four receiving touchdowns were tied for the team lead with rookie Courtland Sutton, who played in all 16 games.