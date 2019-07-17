Nikki Bella Relationship Video, Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Name Changes in WWE Roundup

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Make it Official

While it had long been assumed, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev officially announced Wednesday that they are in a relationship.

Nikki and Artem went public in style, as they danced to Rita Ora's Let You Love Me:

The 35-year-old Bella began dating WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena in 2012. They were engaged to be married at one point, but called things off in 2018 and eventually split up.

Nikki began dating Artem in January, but it wasn't until now that they confirmed to the world they are indeed an item.

Bella appeared on the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2017, and she was paired with Artem, who is a professional dancer. While Nikki was dating Cena at the time, she and Chigvintsev undoubtedly had great chemistry on the dance floor.

Nikki is retired from WWE as an in-ring performer due to neck injuries, but she will continue to appear on the E! reality series Total Divas and Total Bellas, and her relationship with Artem figures to be featured heavily.

Ciampa Says Return Will Be with NXT

There isn't a firm timetable for Tommaso Ciampa's return to the ring from injury, but the former NXT champion already has some plans in place.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Ciampa said his return will occur in NXT rather than the main roster: "I don't know if people think I'm going to Raw or SmackDown, but here's a spoiler—I'm not. I'm going to NXT. If somebody tries to tell me anything else, I'm answering them with a no."

Ciampa has been on the shelf since March when a neck injury forced him to relinquish the NXT title and undergo surgery.

It seemed as though a blow-off to his feud with Johnny Gargano was being built for NXT TakeOver: New York in April, but Gargano went on to face Adam Cole in a Two-out-of-Three Falls match for the vacant NXT Championship instead.

Gargano won the match, and Ciampa made a surprise appearance afterward to celebrate with his former DIY tag team partner.

Ciampa's obsession with the NXT Championship is such that he will likely go after whoever is in possession of it when he returns. Right now that is Cole, but if Gargano regains it, Johnny Wrestling could be Ciampa's eventual target.

It will be a huge moment whenever Ciampa returns, but since he was arguably the best heel in wrestling before his injury, that would undoubtedly be the best role for him.

NXT Announces Several Name Changes

WWE officially made several name changes for NXT Superstars this week, according to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton.

The former Stokely Hathaway went from Malcolm Bivens to Courtenay Moore, the former Robbie E went from Robert Strauss to Robert Stone, Brennan Williams is now Dio Maddin, Dan Matha is Dorian Mak, MJ Jenkins is Monique Jenkins, Nick Comoroto is Nick Ogarelli, Rachael Evers is Rachel Ellering and the team of Scott Parker and Shane Matthews are Jeffrey Parker and Matthew Menard-Lee.

Most of the Superstars who have undergone changes have either never appeared on NXT or programming or have only made sporadic appearances.

Stone may be the best known wrestler of the group due to his time in Impact Wrestling as Robbie E, and Moore was a highly touted manager in Ring of Honor as Stokely Hathaway.

Both Jenkins and Ellering took part in the Mae Young Classic. Ellering's name change is significant since her father is WWE Hall of Fame manager Paul Ellering, and WWE is now drawing on her status as a second-generation wrestler.

While none of the aforementioned Superstars have made much of an impact in NXT yet, they could be part of the next crop of stars in the near future.

