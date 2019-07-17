Tour de France 2019: Caleb Ewan Edges Dylan Groenewegen to Win Stage 11

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2019

Australia's Caleb Ewan (frontC) wins past Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen (R) and Italy's Elia Viviani (L) on the finish line of the eleventh stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Albi and Toulouse, in Toulouse on July 17, 2019. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images)
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Caleb Ewan won a dramatic sprint finish on Wednesday during Stage 11 of the Tour de France.

The Australian pipped Dylan Groenewegen on the line, with several riders fighting for victory.

Elia Viviani and Peter Sagan were close to the front, but the Lotto Soudal racer prevailed in Toulouse.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe retained the yellow jersey, with reigning champion Geraint Thomas second by one minute and 12 seconds.

Stage result and general classification to follow.

                                                             

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

