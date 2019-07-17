Tour de France 2019: Caleb Ewan Edges Dylan Groenewegen to Win Stage 11

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Caleb Ewan won a dramatic sprint finish on Wednesday during Stage 11 of the Tour de France.

The Australian pipped Dylan Groenewegen on the line, with several riders fighting for victory.

Elia Viviani and Peter Sagan were close to the front, but the Lotto Soudal racer prevailed in Toulouse.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe retained the yellow jersey, with reigning champion Geraint Thomas second by one minute and 12 seconds.

Stage result and general classification to follow.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.