Cardinals' Desmond Harrison Charged with Assault by Strangulation on a Woman

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Desmond Harrison by police in Greensboro, North Carolina. He's charged with assault on a person by strangulation and assault on a woman by a man.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski first reported the news. Greensboro Police Department spokesman Ron Glenn told Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports the report was filed against Harrison on Tuesday, but no further information about the allegations or the woman's relation to Harrison was provided.

