Ex-UFC Fighter Abel Trujillo Charged with Felony Sexual Exploitation of a Child

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2019

WINNIPEG, CANADA - DECEMBER 15: Abel Trujillo poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in on December 15, 2017 in Winnipeg, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Former UFC fighter Abel Trujillo has been charged with felony sexual exploitation of a child and felony obscenity after getting arrested in May.

According to TSN on Tuesday, Trujillo was arrested in Broward County, Florida, before getting extradited to Castle Rock, Colorado, where he is being held on $10,000 bond.

Per TSN, Colorado defines sexual exploitation of a child as "possessing, producing or distributing sexually explicit material (pornography) involving a child under 18."

Also, Trujillo's obscenity charge is defined as "a person commits wholesale promotion of obscenity to a minor if, knowing its content and character, such person wholesale promotes to a minor or possesses with intent to wholesale promote to a minor any obscene material."

Each charge carries a possible prison term of 12 to 18 months and a fine of $1,000 to $100,000.

The 35-year-old Trujillo was born in North Carolina and currently resides in Colorado. He fought 11 times under the UFC umbrella, with a 2017 loss to John Makdessi at UFC on Fox: Lawler vs. dos Anjos his most recent appearance for the company.

Trujillo is 15-8 with one no-contest professionally and has losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson on his resume.

Per MMA Junkie, Trujillo pleaded guilty to domestic abuse against the mother of his child in both 2007 and 2009.

Trujillo is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing regarding the sexual exploitation of a child and obscenity charges Thursday.

