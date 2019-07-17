Former Manchester City Midfielder Joey Barton Charged with Causing ABH

Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Fleetwood Town manager and former Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton has been charged with actual bodily harm in relation to an altercation in the tunnel at Barnsley's Oakwell Stadium on April 13.

Per BBC Sport, Barton has "emphatically denied" confronting Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel after his side's 4-2 League One defeat, but police have said a man suffered facial injuries.

Barton, 36, has been bailed until October 9, when he will appear in court:

In the wake of the eventful match between Barnsley and Fleetwood, during which Fleetwood's Harry Souttar was sent off, Barnsley confirmed they had filed a formal complaint to both the English Football League and the Football Association in relation to an "alleged incident" between Barton and Stendel.

Tykes forward Cauley Woodrow said Barton "left [Stendel] with blood pouring from his face":

Barton was jailed for six months for assault and affray in 2008 in Liverpool after leaving "a teenage boy with broken teeth," per BBC News.

In the same year, he was given a four-month suspended sentence for assaulting Ousmane Dabo when they were both at Manchester City.

The former England international has been in charge of Fleetwood, his first managerial role, since June 2018 following the expiration of his 18-month FA ban for breaching betting rules.