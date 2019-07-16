Yankees, Rays Benches Clear After CC Sabathia, Avisail Garcia Exchange Words

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 17, 2019

Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder, center rear, restrains Rays' Avisail Garcia, second from right, as benches and bullpens cleared during a dispute between Garcia and New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in New York. Yankees manager Aaron Boone is fourth from right. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The benches and bullpens cleared at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday after New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia and Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Avisail Garcia exchanged words, per John Healy of SNY.tv.

Sabathia struck out Garcia looking to end the top of the sixth. Afterward, the two players made eye contact before jawing back and forth from a distance.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius restrained Sabathia as both teams streamed onto the field. Neither side came close to starting a brawl, though, and no one was ejected.

High tensions exist between the Yankees and Rays as they fight for the American League East lead while attempting to hold off the third-place Boston Red Sox.

In addition, Sabathia has some history with the Rays, as he got into shouting matches once earlier this season and once last year (when he also hit Jesus Sucre with a pitch), per the Associated Press. Sabathia apparently tried to plunk Rays All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows on May 17 as well.

Tampa Bay entered Tuesday five games back of the Yanks after stealing a 5-4 win Monday thanks in part to three Travis D'Arnaud home runs, but the Bronx Bombers got revenge with an 8-3 victory on Tuesday.

However, the Rays don't look like they're going anywhere, so we'll see if similar incidents occur as the teams fight for the division.

