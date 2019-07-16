Big Baller Brand Merchandise Selling for Huge Discount at LA Volleyball Game

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Big Baller Brand was once the hottest name in basketball apparel, but interest in it seems to be dwindling.

The company created by LaVar Ball was seen selling items at a volleyball tournament Sunday at a heavily reduced price from what we have seen in the past:

BBB bursted onto the scene in 2017 when Lonzo Ball reached the NBA, creating a signature ZO2 Prime shoes for him that sold for $495.

T-shirts and slides were also extremely high-priced at the time.

However, the latest stand showed a deal to receive shoes, a hoodie, a T-shirt and socks for $100.

Considering the company's official site remains under construction, things don't look good for Ball's company.

Lonzo severed ties from BBB after business partner Alan Foster allegedly stole $1.5 million from Ball and the business, and it appears things haven't recovered in the past four months.