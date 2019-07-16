Big Baller Brand Merchandise Selling for Huge Discount at LA Volleyball Game

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: LaVar Ball attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on November 07, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Big Baller Brand was once the hottest name in basketball apparel, but interest in it seems to be dwindling.

The company created by LaVar Ball was seen selling items at a volleyball tournament Sunday at a heavily reduced price from what we have seen in the past:

BBB bursted onto the scene in 2017 when Lonzo Ball reached the NBA, creating a signature ZO2 Prime shoes for him that sold for $495.

T-shirts and slides were also extremely high-priced at the time.

However, the latest stand showed a deal to receive shoes, a hoodie, a T-shirt and socks for $100.

Considering the company's official site remains under construction, things don't look good for Ball's company.

Lonzo severed ties from BBB after business partner Alan Foster allegedly stole $1.5 million from Ball and the business, and it appears things haven't recovered in the past four months.

Related

    NBA Execs Rip Max Players 😳

    B/R asked six execs if giving max money to Kawhi, D-Lo, Klay and Tobias Harris was the right move ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Execs Rip Max Players 😳

    B/R asked six execs if giving max money to Kawhi, D-Lo, Klay and Tobias Harris was the right move ➡️

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    How Do Lakers Convince AD to Stay Next Summer?

    Five things the Lakers must do to keep Davis in LA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Do Lakers Convince AD to Stay Next Summer?

    Five things the Lakers must do to keep Davis in LA

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside the Retro Jersey Culture of Summer League

    Anthony Randolph, Landry Fields—it's 'the Comic-Con of the NBA'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside the Retro Jersey Culture of Summer League

    Anthony Randolph, Landry Fields—it's 'the Comic-Con of the NBA'

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Offseason Moves Will Look the Best in 5 Years?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Which Offseason Moves Will Look the Best in 5 Years?

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report