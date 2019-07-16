Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Updated List for WWE Raw Reunion Special

Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Updated List for WWE Raw Reunion SpecialJuly 16, 2019
WWE has continued adding names to its star-studded Raw reunion special for next week, as Pat Patterson, Alundra Blayze, Gerald Brisco and Lilian Garcia have been added to the growing list.
Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. reported the news, along with a full list of current names:
- Alundra Blayze
- Booker T
- Christian
- D-Von Dudley
- DX (Triple H and Shawn Michaels)
- Eric Bischoff
- Gerald Brisco
- Hulk Hogan
- Hurricane Helms
- Jerry Lawler
- Jimmy Hart
- Kelly Kelly
- Kevin Nash
- Kurt Angle
- Lilian Garcia
- Mark Henry
- Mick Foley
- Pat Patterson
- Ric Flair
- Rikishi
- "Road Dogg" BG James
- Ron Simmons
- Santino Marella
- Scott Hall
- Sean Waltman
- Sgt. Slaughter
- Sid Vicious
- Steve Austin
- Ted DiBiase Sr.
- The Boogeyman
- The Godfather
Not much has been revealed about the special other than it'll be a collection of former greats all descending upon Tampa, Florida, on Monday. The event is a clear ratings ploy as WWE continues to see sagging numbers and is timed well with there being a larger gap between Extreme Rules last Sunday and SummerSlam on August 11.
The overwhelming odds are that Austin, DX, Flair, Foley and other big names will have prominent roles in the show, while others will probably be in other backstage segments.
Odds are someone will be Stunnered, "suck its" will be shouted and the word "brother" more times than at a family reunion. Don't be surprised if there's some stylin' and profilin', and if WWE uses Ric Flair's appearance to bring Charlotte back on the show.
The most recent "reunion" of sorts came last year during Raw's 25th anniversary special in January 2018. If there's any lesson that can be learned from that, odds are we'll have to deal with some old friends coming and going over guys we see every week, but it'll be a fun event that probably won't have much effect on the SummerSlam build.
