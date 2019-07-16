Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Updated List for WWE Raw Reunion Special

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

WWE has continued adding names to its star-studded Raw reunion special for next week, as Pat Patterson, Alundra Blayze, Gerald Brisco and Lilian Garcia have been added to the growing list.

Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. reported the news, along with a full list of current names:

Alundra Blayze

Booker T

Christian

D-Von Dudley

DX ( Triple H and Shawn Michaels)

Eric Bischoff

Gerald Brisco

Hulk Hogan

Hurricane Helms

Jerry Lawler

Jimmy Hart

Kelly Kelly

Kevin Nash

Kurt Angle

Lilian Garcia

Mark Henry

Mick Foley

Pat Patterson

Ric Flair

Rikishi

"Road Dogg" BG James

Ron Simmons

Santino Marella

Scott Hall

Sean Waltman

Sgt. Slaughter

Sid Vicious

Steve Austin

Ted DiBiase Sr.

The Boogeyman

The Godfather

Not much has been revealed about the special other than it'll be a collection of former greats all descending upon Tampa, Florida, on Monday. The event is a clear ratings ploy as WWE continues to see sagging numbers and is timed well with there being a larger gap between Extreme Rules last Sunday and SummerSlam on August 11.

The overwhelming odds are that Austin, DX, Flair, Foley and other big names will have prominent roles in the show, while others will probably be in other backstage segments.

Odds are someone will be Stunnered, "suck its" will be shouted and the word "brother" more times than at a family reunion. Don't be surprised if there's some stylin' and profilin', and if WWE uses Ric Flair's appearance to bring Charlotte back on the show.

The most recent "reunion" of sorts came last year during Raw's 25th anniversary special in January 2018. If there's any lesson that can be learned from that, odds are we'll have to deal with some old friends coming and going over guys we see every week, but it'll be a fun event that probably won't have much effect on the SummerSlam build.