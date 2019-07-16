Grizzlies' Josh Jackson Reaches Plea Deal in Resisting Arrest Case

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies forward Josh Jackson reached a plea deal with prosecutors in his resisting arrest case, which will result in all charges being dropped.

The Miami State Attorney's Office told TMZ Sports Jackson will enter into a pre-trial diversion program in exchange for dropping the misdemeanor charge, which stemmed from him fleeing police at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami in May.

The state attorney previously dropped a felony charge of escape.

Jackson allegedly attempted to enter the VIP area without credentials on multiple occasions and refused to leave the area, leading to him being arrested. He then attempted to flee officers at the event before being subdued.

The 2017 first-round pick later posted $10,000 bond and was released.

The Phoenix Suns traded Jackson to Memphis earlier this summer after two disappointing seasons. Jackson averaged 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 41.3 percent shooting in 2018-19. ESPN's RPM ranked him as the 479th-best player in basketball last season.

Jackson has not commented on the incident. He was previously arrested in 2017 at Kansas on vandalism charges and entered a diversion program there as well.