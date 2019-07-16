TMZ: WWE's Jeff Hardy Passed out in Stairwell Before Public Intoxication Arrest

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

More details regarding Jeff Hardy's arrest for public intoxication last weekend came to light Tuesday.

According to TMZ Sports, Hardy was passed out in a public stairwell in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, prior to the arrest. Hardy reportedly admitted to police that he had been drinking vodka.

Hardy was reportedly released on less than $200 bond, and while he was facing a misdemeanor public intoxication charge, court officials said his case is considered closed since he paid a $153 ticket.

According to Kellie Haulotte of WrestlingInc.com, WWE released the following statement regarding Hardy's arrest: "Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions."

The arrest marked Hardy's second alcohol-related arrest since last year. In March 2018, he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. His blood alcohol content registered as 0.25, which is three times the legal limit, per the police report.

Hardy, 41, is currently on the injured list after undergoing knee surgery. He suffered the injury shortly after he and his brother, Matt Hardy, won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships following WrestleMania in April.

Prior to the surgery, Hardy said he expected to be out of action for six to nine months.

After an eight-year hiatus, Jeff returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 in April alongside Matt. They won the Raw Tag Team Championships in their first match back, and they have switched between teaming and working as singles competitors since then.

Depending on how quickly Hardy heals, he could be a candidate to return to action as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble in January.