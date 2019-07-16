Cowboys Rumors: Suspended DE Randy Gregory to Apply for Reinstatement This Week

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys edge-rusher Randy Gregory will reportedly apply for reinstatement this week after being suspended indefinitely in February for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Gregory, 26, registered 25 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games for the Cowboys last season. That earned him a grade of 61.7 from Pro Football Focus, 75th among edge players.

It was something of a breakout year for Gregory, who had played just 14 games because of a number of suspensions since he was selected in the second round of the 2015 draft by the Cowboys.

He tested positive for marijuana at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2015 and played 12 games during his rookie season, but two separate suspensions in 2016—one for four games, the other for 10, both for substance abuse violations—cost him all but two contests that season.

He was then suspended for the 2017 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy and was suspended indefinitely in February for another violation of that policy.

"He came in after not playing ball for over a year and I think he really played well and was working himself into it," Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said in February, per Nick Eatman of the team's official website. "Certainly he has his challenges, continues to have them. I don't think those things go away. So we're going to keep working and cheering for him."

Gregory is hoping to be reinstated in time to participate in training camp and the preseason, according to Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan.

Per that report, "The application will include an update on Gregory's process as a result of his in-depth treatment in behavioral and substance-abuse clinics and will feature a continuing 'personal responsibility' plan that will likely have him living with family members in [the Dallas-Fort Worth area]."