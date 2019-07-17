Manchester United vs. Leeds United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Manchester United continue their pre-season preparations on Wednesday with a friendly against Championship side Leeds United at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side secured a 2-0 win over Perth Glory in their opening match of the tour and will now renew their fierce rivalry with the Whites.

The two clubs have not met since the Red Devils beat Leeds 3-0 in the League Cup in 2011, but Marcelo Bielsa's side finished third in the Championship last season and will provide a good test.

Date: Wednesday, July 17

Time: 7 p.m. local time/12 p.m. BST/ 7 a.m. ET

TV Info: MUTV, LUTV (UK)

Live Stream: MUTV Online

Match Odds (via bet365): Man Utd 2-5, Leeds United 9-2, Draw 7-2

Match Preview

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is set to make his first appearance on the tour, and Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku should also play, per Adam Bostock at the club's official website.

Left-back Luke Shaw may not be risked as he limped off in the club's first fixture against Perth Glory, while 21-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe could feature again after impressing:

Solskjaer told reporters ahead of the game that Tuanzebe "has got a great chance of staying here and playing." The youngster spent last season out on loan in the Championship with Aston Villa.

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford both started on the bench against Perth Glory and could be in from the start against Leeds. The duo have already been showing off their skills in Australia:

New signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James are also likely to play some part after making their Manchester United debuts against Perth Glory.

Leeds may be slightly ahead of Manchester United in terms of pre-season preparations. The club kick off their campaign a week before the Red Devils on Sunday, August 4 against Bristol City.

Captain Liam Cooper has spoken about the club's ambitions for the coming campaign following the disappointment of missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

The team lost 4-3 on aggregate to Derby County in the play-off semi-finals:

Manager Marcelo Bielsa named a 16-man squad for the trip to Australia for games against Manchester United and Western Sydney Wanderers but did not include new signings Helder Costa and Rafa Mujica:

The Argentinian did not fly out to Australia with his players but will be on the bench for Wednesday's game.

Bielsa has transformed Leeds after arriving at the club in 2018, and they looked set for automatic promotion last season before falling away at the tail end of the campaign.

However, the club will relish the opportunity of taking on Manchester United in Australia, and the game should provide both teams with a good indication of where they are in their pre-season preparations.