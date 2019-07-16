Frank Lampard Says He Wants Callum Hudson-Odoi to Sign New Chelsea Contract

Warren Little/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said he wants Callum Hudson-Odoi to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking ahead of the start of the Blues' pre-season tour in Japan, Lampard backed Hudson-Odoi, 18, to become a key player in west London and urged him to follow Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount in signing a new deal, per Metro:

"With Callum of course I want him to sign and stay here. He's a player who's come through the academy. He's a player who can be a big player for Chelsea and England. We as a club as a whole want him to stay, for sure. I think he knows he has a manager here who wants to work with him to improve, and that takes hard work.

"Nothing is given, especially when you're 18 years of age, but with all the attributes Callum has we want him to come through at Chelsea and be a big player for us now and in the future. There [are] a few younger players now, some have signed, some I think will sign in the next month or in the early part of the season, and it's important we move forward on that. I know as a club we are doing our best from top to bottom."

The lack of game time Hudson-Odoi was given by Maurizio Sarri last season was one of numerous reasons the Italian manager was criticised in his sole campaign at Stamford Bridge despite eventually overseeing a good season.

The Englishman only made four starts in the Premier League in 2018-19, and Sarri's refusal to play him often seemed to go against any logic:

It almost led to Chelsea losing Hudson-Odoi to Bayern Munich, but he eventually remained at the club despite the German giants making four separate offers in January.

Under Lampard, the Blues academy graduate seems likely to have more opportunities in 2019-20, especially as the new manager has faith in his ability.

Lampard is going to have to rely on the squad he has until 2020-21 at least, as Chelsea are serving a two-window transfer ban.

Hudson-Odoi could become a key part of that squad as he boasts enormous ability.

He is still very raw, but his talent is clear, and he can provide Lampard with an option anywhere across the attacking line.

Already a two-time England international, his current contract with Chelsea only runs to next summer, so the Blues will be eager to get him signed to new terms.

Lampard's latest comments, and the fact he clearly has confidence in Hudson-Odoi, could well go some way to persuading the youngster to commit to a new contract in west London.