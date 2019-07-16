Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Suggests Robert Lewandowski Could Sign New Bayern Contract

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has suggested Robert Lewandowski could sign a new contract with Bayern Munich.

He told Bild (h/t Goal's Joe Wright):

"It's not all wrapped up, but there's already the development with Robert that he feels extremely comfortable with Bayern Munich.

"When you look at his body, this is a player who can easily play at this level for a few more years."

Goal's Ronan Murphy relayed a recent report that Lewandowski would extend his stay at the Allianz Arena by a further two years:

The Poland international will be 31 in August, but he's showing little sign of slowing down yet.

Last season, he won his fifth Bundesliga title in as many years with Bayern as part of a league-and-cup double, and he bagged 40 goals and 13 assists in 47 matches in all competitions.

He has consistently been among the most prolific goalscorers in European football in recent years, as Squawka Football demonstrated:

While he continues to be an important asset, tying him down to ensure he spends the remainder of his years at the top level with Bayern is shrewd business from the German champions.

Munich have added Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard to their wealth of defensive options this summer, and Rummenigge doesn't "see many better in Europe."

Although he acknowledged the need for a winger following the departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, he's happy with "what we have to offer up front ... it's all good."

He hopes manager Niko Kovac can enjoy a similarly successful second season in charge:

"Niko knows we are a club that needs success. We're interested in continuity, in the coaching position as well. I wish him as successful a second season as he had last year, with the double, and perhaps one more round in the Champions League. Everyone would then be very happy with Bayern."

Kovac was under pressure at times during his first campaign as Bayern spent much of it trailing Borussia Dortmund before beating them to the title by two points.

The club will need to be wary of another challenge from Dortmund next season, but they have an excellent chance of defending their title, particularly if they continue to strengthen in the transfer market.

If Kovac is able to secure the Bundesliga yet again next year, Lewandowski's goals will almost certainly have played a key role.